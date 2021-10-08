Suspense Awaits Readers in Author’s First Work
Tawnee Chasny delivers strong contemporary fiction in her noveletteCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suspense and a renewed sense of community await the readers of “Ting! The Silent Warning,” written by Oregon native Tawnee Chasny.
In this book, the author writes the story of two women. One of these ladies, Lilly, is an artist who escapes from society in a mountain cabin left to her by her grandfather. The other, Joanne, is a widower who is trying to escape the shadow of her recently deceased husband by buying a cabin in the same mountain community. Here in God’s Country, the two women become fast friends and come to rely on each other when things start taking a potentially deadly turn.
Tawnee Chasny, the pen name of author Donna Chasny, was an aerospace skills instructor who lived in sunny California. She bears very little resemblance to the characters in her story; Tawnee is the mother of two children, both grown up and living with their own separate families. Tawnee passed away in December 2020. “Ting!” is the first novel she has written.
Her novel, however, explores themes that are universal to every person. “Ting!” is ultimately about communication and community. The small mountain village that Lilly and Joanne come to call home is so remote and small that the members of the community have to rely on themselves and each other to survive crises. In the course of the story, the two main characters are pitted against both the consequences of their actions and a potentially deadly adversary. The two have to count on each other in order to get past these ordeals and make it to the other side alive and whole.
How will the mountain community change the two protagonists? And will they wish to remain in God’s Country after all has been said and done? Find out by purchasing a copy of “Ting! The Silent Warning” from the author’s website at www.authordonnachasny.com.
