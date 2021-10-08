Tawnee Chasny Revisits First Novel in Reprint
A classic contemporary story set in a remote community called God’s CountryCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Late author Tawnee Chasny's husband is republishing "Ting! The Silent Warning," the very first novelette published by the author of the hit novel "Carlton: Downsized."
In "Ting! The Silent Warning," the two protagonists – Lilly, the artist eager to escape society, and Joanne, a widower who’s just as eager to leave her past behind – are placed together in a mountain community called God’s Country. In this setting, they discover the value of friendship, community, and perseverance in the face of adversity throughout the course of the story.
"Ting!" is Tawnee’s very first foray into fiction. It shows with the length of the book, clocking in at less than 150 pages. Each of these pages is densely packed, however, with characters and multilayered emotions. The challenges faced by each protagonist as the story unfolds test their resolve to continue with their individually chosen paths. Interestingly, these also serve as a catalyst to strengthen the bonds formed by not just the main characters, but the secondary characters as well.
"Ting!’s" setting – a sparsely populated mountain area – serves as the perfect backdrop for the story behind this impressive work of contemporary fiction. The lack of people close by forces the community’s inhabitants to depend on each other in the face of danger, and each individual develops a second nature for spotting the silent warnings and premonitions of the approach of potential danger in a mostly secluded area.
Author Tawnee Chasny took inspiration for the writing of "Ting!" after retirement and empty-nesting convinced her to start writing stories as a hobby. It’s easy to say that the author wrote herself into her two protagonists in the process of writing the book, although "Ting!" is less autobiographical and more suspenseful than anything else.
To find out how "Ting! The Silent Warning" unfolds, and to know more about the author and her works, readers may visit her website at www.authordonnachasny.com.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers Branding
Writers Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter