NORTH ANDOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isovera Named a Finalist in 2021 Acquia Engage Awards

Annual awards honor organizations creating innovative digital experiences that impact customers, employees, students and citizens

N. Andover, MA – 10/8/21 – Isovera LLC today announced it has been selected as a finalist for the 2021 Acquia Engage Awards in Leader of the Pack. The Acquia Engage Awards recognize high-impact digital experiences that organizations around the world are building with the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP), including Acquia Drupal Cloud and Acquia Marketing Cloud. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, October 26, on the first day of Acquia Engage.

Acquia received a record number of submissions from customers and partners. Finalists each demonstrate an advanced level of functionality, integration, performance and user experience. Winners will be selected by a third-party panel of judges.

Dating back to the earliest days of spaceflight, CAES (Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions) is the largest supplier of analog and radiation hardened technology for the United States aerospace and defense industries. They protect the US and our allies through pioneering advanced electronics.

CAES had a very clear mission - demonstrate its transformation into an agile, customer-centric organization focused on meeting customer requirements. The challenge was that their current brand and digital ecosystem did not support this mission. Furthermore, the legacy of an 80-year old company that grew through acquisition created challenges when trying to create and execute a clear unified message across modern digital channels.

“Strategy is at the forefront of our process and it became clear given the scale of the challenge, and the desire for additional security and reliability, that Acquia and Drupal would provide CAES with a technology partner and platform that would not only help them launch a new innovative and secure website, but also do so in parallel with the development of a cohesive brand and messaging strategy,” said Matthew Naffah, Partner at Isovera.

In just a month post-launch, CAES’ Drupal 9 website, built using Layout Builder, saw significant increases in key sales and marketing metrics, attracting new users and keeping users engaged for longer periods of time.

“The creativity and business results on display with this year’s Engage Award finalists is impressive and inspirational,” said Lynne Capozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Acquia. “We’re honored to feature their many stories, and to showcase their responsiveness to customer needs, inventive use of technology and return on investment.”



About Isovera

Isovera is an agency of interdisciplinary consultants, creators, and specialists rooted in digital technology and design. Using collective ingenuity, forged from experiences and curiosity, they develop authentic technology solutions, tailor-made to solve business goals today and fuel opportunities for tomorrow. Visit www.isovera.com.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://www.acquia.com.

