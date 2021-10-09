Submit Release
Grant Republic Unveils Expanded Google Ad Grants Consulting Services

Grant Republic Helps Nonprofits Qualify for $120,000 per year in Google Ad Grants and Helps Nonprofits Use the Grants Effectively

We aim to help thousands of nonprofits tap into Google Ads which a great tool to spread their message and increase donor dollars and volunteers.”
— Stephen Urich
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Google Ad Grants program is a great, free benefit for all eligible charitable organizations. It is a unique opportunity for organizations to expand their messaging to a wider audience and gain new donors, volunteers, and further their organization’s impact. However, it is very difficult for a charity or nonprofit to qualify for and maintain their eligibility for these Google Ads for Nonprofits. Google Ad Grants require rigorous standards be met each month and that the site continually be updated.

Grant Republic specializes in helping nonprofits get accepted in to the Google Ad Grants program and use these free ads effectively. Google Ad Grants can give you up to $120,000 in free Google Ads each year and can be used to greatly expand your reach and attract a following. We can make this happen for your organization. We are now offering a money back guaranty. Contact Grant Republic today.

