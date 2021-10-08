Submit Release
NY's First Zipline Halloween Horror Experience Celebrates It's 5th Year

ZOMBIE Zips

Who dares to enter the gates of ZOMBIE Zips?

ZOMBIE Zips promo image

Not your typical Halloween attraction by any means! The most unique, fun and terrifying experience you'll ever have, all wrapped up into one epic thrill.

By far this is the most unique, fun and terrifying Halloween attraction you will ever experience. We have guests that fly in from out of state to experience ZOMBIE Zips. It is truly worth it.”
— Michael Cellini
SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Ridge Adventure Treetop Challenge & Zipline Park offers its’ 5th season of ZOMBIE Zips Halloween attraction every Friday and Saturday night in the month of October. This Halloween horror adventure is a totally unique, fun and terrifying experience all wrapped up into one epic thrill. Situated in the middle of 50 acres of creepy forest, the attraction starts with a 1/4 mile hike on a ‘zombified’ terror trail. Unlike most typical Halloween haunts that are purchased at trade shows or costume shops, ZOMBIE Zips’ terror trail is custom designed and uses real bones and natural materials. If guests make it through the terror trail they are then sent up into the trees where they are launched by ZOMBIES into complete darkness on screaming steel cables. How many ziplines? How long? How high? Come “Experience the Terror” to find out!

About Mountain Ridge Adventure

Mountain Ridge Adventure Treetop Challenge Course & Zipline Park in Schenectady, NY offers 7 courses, including a 10-zipline canopy tour. The Park boasts a 4.9 Google rating and is considered by many to be the best Park in the United States for its unique obstacles like a grand piano up in the trees and a giant human-sized slinky guests crawl through. Open April to November.

For more information, please visit MountainRidgeAdventure.com, or connect with us on
Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

###

Michael Cellini
Mountain Ridge Adventure
+1 518-227-1058
info@mountainridgeadventure.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

ZOMBIE Zips - A Night of Terror at Mountain Ridge Adventure

