Jury Finds Milwaukee Man Guilty of Road Rage Shooting on I-94/43

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – On October 6, 2021, a jury in Milwaukee County found Jomuel Lozano-Martinez, 29, of Milwaukee, guilty of Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety While Armed, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. The trial was presided over by Milwaukee County Circuit Court David Feiss.

The evidence presented at trial established that Mr. Lozano-Martinez fired shots at another vehicle, while traveling southbound on I-94/43 in Milwaukee County. The shooting stemmed from a road rage incident. The driver of the other vehicle was on his way to work when the incident occurred.

The conviction was the result of investigations by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department and the Milwaukee Police Department.

The case was tried by Wisconsin Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General Jacob Corr.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for November 29, 2021. The crimes of conviction carry a potential cumulative sentence, if imposed consecutively, of over 30 years of confinement.