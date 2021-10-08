Governor Hogan Announces Next Steps For New Baltimore Therapeutic Treatment Center

October 8, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the next steps for the new Baltimore Therapeutic Treatment Center. The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) has initiated a Request For Proposal (RFP) to assist the Office of Design, Construction, and Energy (DCE) with the planning, design, and construction phases in the redevelopment and modernization of the Baltimore City Pretrial Complex.

“With the completion of demolition earlier this year, our administration is excited to begin a new chapter in the planning and design phases of this transformative facility,” said Governor Hogan. “With this step, we are advancing the process of building a state-of-the-art therapeutic treatment center that will help and provide hope to those struggling with addiction.”

The new Baltimore Therapeutic Treatment Center is one of the Hogan administration’s largest capital projects, which is projected to be completed over a 10-year period, with an estimated cost of over $450 million. The specialized facility will provide mental health and substance use treatment services and care to nonviolent offenders upon entry into the criminal justice system.

In July 2015, Governor Hogan announced his plans to immediately shut down the Baltimore City Detention Center, due to unsafe conditions at the antiquated facility. In August 2021, demolition of the detention center was completed. The 17-acre site, located in the 400 block of East Eager Street, will now be used for the new Baltimore Therapeutic Treatment Center.

“General Services is optimistic for the future of Baltimore and Maryland with this new state-of-the-art therapeutic treatment center that will dramatically improve the previous conditions of the city’s detention center,” said Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. of DGS. “Under Governor Hogan’s leadership, the Baltimore City Detention Center was closed, torn down, and today his leadership influences a new phase for the design and construction of an all-purpose treatment facility that will help countless individuals break the cycle of addiction.”

“The therapeutic treatment facility encompasses the best practices of treatment and programming,” said Secretary Robert Green of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. “It’s a new day for corrections and Baltimore City, as this purpose-built facility is intentionally focused on diversion, deflection, and treatment.”

The DGS RFP can be accessed in the link below. All future agency solicitations are listed on the eMaryland MarketPlace Advantage (eMMA) website.