North Beach County Park is now open for water recreation in Jefferson County

On October 8, 2021, Jefferson County Public Health lifted a no-contact advisory at North Beach County Park. The wastewater treatment outfall is repaired and sampling has revealed that bacteria levels are now safe for water contact.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses. We recommend showering after swimming and washing hands before eating if you have been in contact with the water or sand.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by checking the BEACH Program swimming map, following our Fecal Matters blog posts, connecting on Facebook, or joining our listserv.

Local Health Departments issue water contact advisories or closures at swimming beaches. The BEACH Program communicates the risk to the public.

For more information

Laura Hermanson, our BEACH program manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions or contact the local health department. For media inquiries contact Jimmy Norris in communications at 360-480-5722.