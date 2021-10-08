How Leading Retailers Tackle the Parcel Problem in Last Mile Delivery
New Delivery Platforms Are Saving Retailers from Profit-Killing Carrier Capacity Limits
Integrating the OneRail platform with an existing system, the software can produce 35% faster fulfillment times, 70% lower operational costs, 20% lower transportation costs, and a 98.6% on-time rate.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORLANDO, Fla.— Retailers and shippers nationwide are facing a parcel problem. UPS, FedEx and USPS have announced surcharge increases ahead of the peak holiday shipping season. Retailers large and small will be getting hit with surcharges ranging from 30 cents per package for ground and SurePost, and up to $31.45 per large package.
— Bill Catania, CEO/Founder
Capacity problems have even hit major high-volume retailers. Last year, UPS limited the volume of shipments it would make for Gap and Nike in the face of capacity limits. That trend will continue — and only get worse. Retailers wishing to provide fast and free delivery are feeling the pinch. They can’t grow if they can’t get their products out the door and on a customer’s doorsteps, quickly and cheaply.
Retailers can no longer trust their survival to large delivery service providers who are tapped out and who erratically raise prices as demand spikes. They must find new courier solutions to mitigate expenses and avoid shipping delays. Many are responding by diversifying their delivery partners, often looking to unconventional solutions like Postmates, DoorDash, and regional carriers to deliver their products.
Enter OneRail, a leading final mile delivery fulfillment SaaS platform. A company dedicated to streamlining last mile delivery, from dispatch to doorstep. According to Founder and CEO Bill Catania,“ OneRail solves last mile delivery logistics more comprehensively than any other offering in the space, with a 3-in-1 approach for retailers, health care networks and product distributors, as well as the construction and materials ecosystem.”
Between an unparalleled national courier network of 8.2 million drivers across 200 major U.S. cities, an API-driven smart-matching delivery operating system, and a 24/7/365 exceptions management team — known as Exceptions Assist™ — OneRail combines best-in-class technology with the critical human element. The platform easily integrates with any existing supply chain. In addition, OneRail uses a fast, intelligent courier-matching equation to minimize costs and increase delivery speed. By tapping into historical data, the platform takes into account prior delivery experiences before assigning a match.
“By integrating the OneRail platform with an existing system, the software can produce 35 percent faster fulfillment times, 70 percent lower operational costs, 20 percent lower transportation costs, and a 98.6 percent on-time rate,” Catania said. “Additionally, with the crucial exceptions management team to ensure every delivery's success, OneRail provides a top-tier courier solution to retailers — even during the peak holiday shipping time.”
To help the industry at large tackle this problem, OneRail is hosting a free webinar titled, The Parcel Pinch: Your Year-End Guide to Reducing Risk in Last Mile Delivery on Tuesday, October 12, from 11 a.m. EDT. The hour-long session includes a live Q&A with supply chain experts Neil Ackerman of Johnson & Johnson, Bill Hancock of US Foods, Chris Cashin of IndyShip, and OneRail CEO Bill Catania. E-Commerce expert Nate Skiver will moderate the panel. Register by clicking here.
About OneRail
Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, OneRail solves last mile delivery logistics more comprehensively than any other offering in the space, with a 3-in-1 approach that improves dependability, speed, and cost. Between its massive national courier network of 7.5 million drivers, its API-driven smart-matching platform, and its 24/7 exceptions management team, OneRail combines best-in-class technology with the critical human element to streamline last mile workflow. Available as a standalone platform or easily integrated with an existing TMS, OneRail helps global brands across Retail, Health Care, Construction, and Materials, and more optimize their supply chain and experience real-time visibility and an on-time delivery rate of 98.6 percent. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.
OneRail streamlines last mile delivery, from dispatch to doorstep.