Clix launches NFT collection on Dropper
Clix, one of Fortnites top streamers on Twitch launches exclusive NFT collection on new direct to fan platform Dropper.
The Clix NFT Pack will allow my fans to collect the greatest moments that we've shared together.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clix, one of Fortnites most prominent streamers, has announced he’ll be launching his exclusive NFT collection on Dropper. Clixs drop will include some of his most marquee and memorable moments, as well as a few surprises from his gaming career.
— Cody "Clix" Conrod
Clixs drop will go live on October 21st and fans will have the chance to purchase packs for a period of two weeks. To get early access, fans will be able to sign up for a code to beat the crowd. The Clix collection is an unlimited mint of content packs for a limited period of two weeks. After the window closes, no more packs will ever be minted. “The Clix NFT Pack will allow my fans to collect the greatest moments that we shared together", said Cody “Clix” Conrad. “They can show off what we as a community are all about”.
Michael Feldman, who manages Clix as well as many other gaming celebrities had this to say about the upcoming drop. “As a talent manager my job is to have my clients’ best interests at heart; and this project is a perfect example of the opportunity these young creators have to expand their brands with the technology of the future”
Clix is one of the first creators in gaming to create this type of digital experience for his fans. This unique moment bridges the metaverse and Clixs gaming community. Creating a new way for fans to show that they are a top fan of Clix. Eric Faust, the CEO of Dropper had this to say. “Dropper is a platform that enables celebrities and fans to engage at a completely new level in the digital world through digital merchandise. Fans want to be able to support and show that they’re a top fan of these celebrities, just like they do in the real world. Dropper gives celebrities the tools to create gamified digital NFT experiences that go direct to their fans creating a new type of relationship.”
Dropper Platform
Dropper is a new blockchain platform that enables creators to create direct relationships with fans. Dropper is designed to create a digital merchandising experience for creators powered by NFTs that go direct to fans, gamifying the experience of being a fan to see who can be #1. Fans want to be able to show off and support their favorite creators digitally and the Dropper platform is designed to give them the ability to do just that. Right now, celebrities can't connect directly to fans from a product perspective. Dropper changes that. NFTs simply power the digital experience that creators can now provide to their fans.
Dropper’s platform is currently invite only, with several more major creators launching before the end of the year. Dropper is also partnering with leading esports organization Kungarna. Kungarna boasts some of the top talent in the world when it comes to competitive gaming. Kungarna is a world class professional esports and gaming organization that has attracted millions of fans by creating an engaging and content-oriented experience. “With thousands of incredible moments, we have come together with Clix to package these milestones to create something exquisite and unique for his community.” said Michael Padilla, Founder of Kungarna
Dropper boasts an elite team of industry professionals across multiple leading celebrity driven industries. “Our team consists of former Presidents of pro sports teams, executives that have led licensing across gaming’s major titles, and leaders in the entertainment space” says Laura Wilson, Droppers Chief Operating Officer. “Our goal is to help drive the crypto community into the mainstream, creating a platform that drives a completely new relationship for creators and their fans”.
About Dropper
Dropper is a blockchain platform that enables creators and celebrities to create digital merchandising experiences for fans. Powered by NFTs, creators can now create direct to fan digital experiences. For more information, visit www.dropper.gg
https://www.joindropper.com
https://www.twitter.com/droppernft
Eric Faust
Dropper
email us here