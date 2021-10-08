An Argentine crypto Unicorn valued at 1.5 billion US dollars hosts Decentral Games’ first virtual nightclub
Decentral Games is pleased to announce its latest partnership with Amnesia Ibiza from Spain, one of the most famous nightclubs in the world.
they launched their DG token in December 2020, standing out as a specialised gaming entity where users can enter the metaverse and play with other users in an immersive environment”THE UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covid-19 or not, technology has come to transform our lives in ways we would not have imagined two years ago. The blockchain platform known as Decentral Games, which is hosted within the 1.5-billion-dollar Argentine crypto Unicorn’s virtual reality system, has surprised the world with this new system of transactions in ethereum within the metaverse. Having recently announced alliances with Atari, Theta, Binance Smart Chain, Coingecko, Tron and Polygon, Decentral Games is pleased to announce its latest partnership with Amnesia Ibiza from Spain, one of the most famous nightclubs in the world. Collectively they will launch on 9th October 2021 the first festival within the Descentraland metaverse, an Argentinian unicorn valued at over 1.5 billion, generating for its users their very own universe within the ethereum blockchain.
— Gabriel Mellace, Investor Relations at Decentral Games
The event will have the support of all of Decentral Games’ partners and will welcome the world's most famous DJs to play in a 12-hour live stream festival. The line-up includes big names such as Paul Van Dyk, Benny Benassi, Luciano, Anfisa Letyago, and Romina Malaspina among many others. The event will be accessible worldwide and is free of charge, the only requirement being possession of a computer with a crypto wallet such as Metamask or Formatic and a login to Decentral Games.
According to Gabriel Mellace, Investor Relations at Decentral Games, they launched their DG token in December 2020, standing out as a specialised gaming entity where users can enter the metaverse and play with other users in an immersive environment, replicating the experience and feeling of being in the same room as other people "we are facing a revolution in the digital entertainment market that will completely change the way in which users interact from their homes, in a much more immersive and social experience where there is no limit as to how far this might go”.
Decentral Games, which is also a company owned by its token holders (DG), is exploring, before a global audience, how they can act as an intermediary between existing business models and this new metaverse model, by taking over a company, abstracting from its core business, designing a user experience and implementing it in the metaverse.
The first Metaverse Music Festival is in association with leading NFT brand, Djenerates and the blockchain revolution is taking a giant step forward with this festival, where one of its partners, Theta, Twitch's decentralised blockchain competitor, which boasts Google and Sony as partners, will be providing the streaming platform for the course of the event.
Theta Network is a peer-to-peer video streaming network that offers crypto rewards to users in exchange for unused bandwidth. With investors such as CAA, Sony and Samsung, Theta Network has established itself as the leading blockchain network in media and entertainment and is launching exclusive NFTs with global superstar Katy Perry.
“Decentral Games' vision for their immersive online world has impressed us and we are excited to have Theta Network become the exclusive blockchain-based streaming and video provider for Decentraland's live events," said Kyle Laffey, director of partnerships at Theta Labs.
Decentral Games is also joining the "play to earn" revolution. The recent success of Axie infinity, which applied this model to its games, now has a market capitalisation of more than 8.5 billion dollars. Decentral Games is expected to launch its play to earn model in mid-October.
During the event, a Call of Duty tournament will take place in the Arvum Gaming virtual building. The prize for the tournament winner is 5000 usd. Arvum has in his team the 4 best Call of Duty athletes in Latin America, current champions of the Twitch Rivals 2021 of Cod Warzone, which makes them the number one in LATAM. According to Esport Bureau, the live broadcast of the games will exceed 100 million viewers in 2022. Two million were the hours of live viewing achieved during the Call of Duty League final. The IEM Season XVl Cologne 2021 achieved 843,000 simultaneous peak viewers in its latest edition.
https://amnesia.dglive.org/
http://activebrand.agency/
Jesica
Artigas Global Services
artigas.global.services@gmail.com