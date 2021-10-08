An Argentine crypto Unicorn valued at 1.5 billion US dollars hosts Decentral Games’ first virtual nightclub

Decentral Games is pleased to announce its latest partnership with Amnesia Ibiza from Spain, one of the most famous nightclubs in the world.

they launched their DG token in December 2020, standing out as a specialised gaming entity where users can enter the metaverse and play with other users in an immersive environment” — Gabriel Mellace, Investor Relations at Decentral Games