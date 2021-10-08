AWARD WINNING JAZZ CONCERT JAZZMANIA GOES VIRTUAL AGAIN LIVE FROM MUSIC CITY USA SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23RD
Grammy Award-Winning Saxophonist and Songwriter, Kirk Whalum, Hosts A Night Of World-Class JazzNASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saturday, October 23rd, Nashville Jazz Workshop will host the jazz party of the year online for the second time. In 2020, for the first time ever the Nashville Jazz Workshop (NJW) hosted their popular annual jazz concert, JAZZMANIA, virtually during the pandemic and showcase their love of jazz musicians and jazz music on the world stage. This year the annual fundraising concert hosted by Grammy Award Winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum boasts an iconic jazz lineup for the ages. Registration free to the public at https://nashvillejazz.org/jazzmania2021/.
In the Spring of 2020 the COVID lockdown forced a suspension of in-person classes and performances for the jazz haven. The Nashville Jazz Workshop (NJW) responded with online classes and streaming performances, allowing the organization to continue giving its students and audiences the ability to embark on learning and listening, and essentially, opening these experiences to people all over the world. Their pandemic pivot birthed memorable life experiences for music novices, musicians, and bucket listers all year long. Jazzmania 2020 followed with record numbers of streams at 6k+ amplifying the impact of jazz across the world and for the Nashville music community by Nashville Jazz Workshop.
This annual event is more than special this year as NJW celebrates Jazzmania live from their new location on Buchanan Street in North Nashville and their new state of the art Jazz Cave.
WHO: Nashville Jazz Workshop (NJW)
WHAT: JAZZMANIA, A Annual Fundraiser and Virtual Jazz Concert
WHEN: October 23, 2021, 7PM Central (online)
WHERE: VIRTUAL (jazzmania.nashvillejazz.org)
Jazzmania 2021 goes virtual again, boasting a world-class lineup as well as Music City notables.
The performing artists include the following acts:
The Time Jumpers
Kevin Whalum
Tierney Sutton
Jeff Hamilton
Chester Thompson
Donna McElroy
Peter and Will Anderson
Jovan Quallo
Tyler Bullock
Giovanni Rodriguez
For more information on Jazzmania including charitable donations and free event registration, visit https://nashvillejazz.org/jazzmania2021/.
ABOUT NASHVILLE JAZZ WORKSHOP:
The mission of the Nashville Jazz Workshop is to expand and enrich people’s lives by offering world class jazz education and performance in supportive and creative environments. Its mission is accomplished through a workshop environment where jazz professionals pass on their knowledge and experience in a journeyman/apprentice situation, classes for players and non-players and performances to promote community appreciation of jazz.
The organization was founded in 1998 as the Nashville Jazz Institute by Lori Mechem and Roger Spencer, and opened with a handful of students. The program was based on a workshop model developed by Mechem and Spencer growing out of their dissatisfaction with traditional academic jazz education. The workshop model is based on a journeyman/apprentice approach. Students have the chance to play with faculty and perform in different settings. The school attracted a loyal and growing following of students. It also became clear that besides helping the students and instructors, the workshop format was a unique approach to jazz education that could benefit the entire community.
We incorporated as a nonprofit in 2000, changed the name to the Nashville Jazz Workshop, and moved to our current location in the Neuhoff Complex in East Germantown. We started new projects: visual art exhibits, student/faculty performances, a twice-monthly performance series – Snap on 2 and 4, and many other educational and performance events for the community. Along with income from tuition and events, we receive individual and corporate contributions, and public and private grant support.
ABOUT KIRK WHALUM:
Kirk Whalum (born July 11, 1958) is an American jazz saxophonist and songwriter. He toured with Whitney Houston for more than seven years and soloed in her single "I Will Always Love You", the best-selling single by a female artist in music history. He was also featured on many Luther Vandross albums, most often playing on the singer's covers of older pop and R&B standards such as "Anyone Who Had a Heart", "I (Who Have Nothing)", and "Love Won't Let Me Wait".
Whalum has recorded a series of well received solo albums and film soundtracks, with music ranging from pop to R&B to smooth jazz. His musical accomplishments have brought him a total of 12 Grammy nominations. He won his first Grammy award in 2011 for Best Gospel Song ("It's What I Do", featuring Lalah Hathaway) alongside lifelong friend and writer Jerry Peters.
