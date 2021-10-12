How Country True Value Uses Google Ads, Email Campaigns and Social Media to Drive Sales
As a result of using Google Ads, Email Campaigns, and Social Media, Country True Value has been able to effectively drive sales and reach new customers.
What was different for us this time around is we had somebody who was there with us every step of the way.”EAST GREENBUSH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hardware and rental store, Country True Value, of East Greenbush, New York, multiplied sales and reached new customers using Google Ads, email marketing, and social media. But their growth wasn’t so simple. General Manager, Mark Gross, knew that maintaining an online presence on multiple digital channels was key to the growth of their business in this digital age. But they felt they did not have the expertise necessary to create tangible results and previous digital marketing efforts left the team feeling frustrated and unsupported.
— Mark Gross
"Ultimately, we were so bogged down with everyday tasks within the store, we had zero time to take care of those other aspects of the business," said Gross. "That's when we reached out to New Media Retailer (NMR)."
This website agency was the perfect partner to help them overcome their barriers in maintaining a successful online presence. For instance, Gross was able to work with NMR team member, Lexi, to keep their website up to date. "What was different for us this time around is we had somebody who was there with us every step of the way," Gross said. "Lexi was key in helping me stay organized by staying on top of what information she needs from me each month. She is there for anything and everything we need!"
For good measure, Lexi and Gross worked together to launch a Google Ads campaign that was designed to bring him top-notch results monthly. "Finding out how hyper-focused and truly refined the information we could access was a real eye-opener for us," Gross said. "Our traffic has increased every month and being able to have Lexi break down the analytic reports has been a tremendous help. Being able the see all the actual number breakdown of it all makes every penny of the Digital Ads program worth it!"
Moreover, NMR built successful email campaigns and social media calendars for Country True Value that kept their customers up to date with current events, offers, and more. As a result, Gross was able to lower his bounce rate and grow his email subscriber lists and grow his following on social media.
With all this digital marketing success brought a surge in sales, foot traffic, and calls to the store. In fact, they saw an online conversion rate of 55% in consecutive months following the launch of their website and digital marketing campaigns. In a few short months, Country True Value proved that a website presence and digital marketing could launch a small business to new heights both online and in-store.
Our Organization
New Media Retailer helps small businesses overcome the expensive, time-consuming, and technical barriers to a successful online presence.
We serve thousands of successful and thriving small business owners as they bring the best customer service and convenience to their communities.
To learn more, visit https://newmediaretailer.com/.
Janet Thomas
New Media Retailer
jthomas@newmediaretailer.com