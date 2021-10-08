Wellness Expert and Coach, Courtney Marchesani, Makes Headlines with Her Groundbreaking Approach
Many times, anxiety stems from hypersensitivity which has been unprocessed by the mind and body.”USA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellness expert and coach, Courtney Marchesani, is making headlines with her groundbreaking approach to health and wellness. Courtney Marchesani specializes in the often-hidden mental health and emotional struggles of Highly Sensitive People. Focusing on holistic medicine and finding balance with her patients through deep empathetic listening, Courtney employs an un-matched empathetic style. She has a proven track record over alternative wellness coaching efforts by practicing non-judgment and acceptance. Courtney’s approach includes support to her clients by helping them identify sensory processing issues that are related to anxiety and depression. This award-winning combination of empathy, holistic medicine, non-judgment, acceptance, and identification culminate into her groundbreaking approach. Courtney treats the person, not the condition.
— Courtney Marchesani, M.S., Certified Health Coach
"I've never met anyone like her. She's a real force of nature. I call Courtney, ‘Rolling Thunder’." - Gary Swanson, Actor, Lifetime Member of the Actor's Studio, & Founder of The Montauk Group
Courtney Marchesani obtained her Master of Science in Mind-Body Medicine from Saybrook University, before becoming a wellness coach. Since sensitivity is interconnected with our nervous system, her coaching style is extremely effective. Because of her background, she uses her holistic coaching programs for mental health issues such as anxiety, attention deficit, and depression to heal from the inside out. Recent research shows that you’re 500% more likely to succeed when you involve a coach. To show you how she can help, Marchesani is committing a public service through her “15-Minute Coaching Connection” which offers you a peek into her wellness approach.
"Many times, anxiety stems from hypersensitivity which has been unprocessed by the mind and body." - Courtney, M.S., Certified Health Coach As a Hay House published author Marchesani has even won the prestigious Hay House 2017 Writers Workshop award. Through her research, holistic health discoveries, and study with present-day masters, she brings these valuable insights forward in one book. In her book ‘Four Gifts of the Highly Sensitive’, she utilizes the science of sensitivity to help you maximize your gifts of empathy, intuition, vision, and expression.
Because Courtney’s groundbreaking approach focus’ heavily on holistic medicine, her clients can find balance while living with sensitivity. Sensitivity is not something to “get rid of” since it is so closely related to brain function and the nervous system. Courtney teaches her clients how sensitivity’s silent effects can impact their mental health, spiritual health, and wellness.
Courtney is held in the highest regard among health and wellness experts. She was trained as a clinical health and wellness coach with an emphasis on listening. She is certified by the National Board for Certified Health and Wellness Coaches. This certification process has led to her title as “Whole Health and Wellness Coach.” Inspired Potential is a creation of Courtney herself, which was formed to help highly sensitive people learn how to find balance without getting rid of the very traits that make each person special.
