Future home of Home Trends & Design's High Point Showroom

Home Trends & Design To Have a New – and Old – Home In High Point

HIGH POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A little bit of Austin, TX is coming to High Point April 2022 with the arrival of Home Trends & Design (HTD) in its new showroom building, just down the block from the heart of the market.

And while it’s new for HTD, it’s also a 100-year-old historic building. At 118 N. Wrenn Street, HTD will showcase its eco-friendly line of lifestyle home furnishings. The 12,000-square-foot, two-story building is located on the block between the High Street train tracks and East Martin Luther King DR and is easily accessible from the main market buildings and centrally located in the new design district.

The new showroom will represent a significant expansion of the company’s High Point Market representation, allowing HTD to present its ever-growing line of handmade furniture designed with an emphasis on sustainable and renewable materials, time-honored construction, and cutting-edge styles for today’s sophisticated consumer.

“Our new High Point location is the perfect home for our products,” said Hank Cravey of Home Trends & Design. “With its solid brick walls, vintage wooden timbers and historic ceiling it is a wonderful environment for our focus on sustainable, renewable and organic furniture.”

“The neo-industrial chic vibe will accentuate the natural patina and materials of our products.”

HTD is well known in the sustainably sourced solid-wood furniture sector for its creation of the Mango Foundation in 2015, dedicated to planting a tree for every table the company makes.

Scheduled to open in time for the April 2022 market, the new HTD showroom will get a complete updated renovation of both the exterior and interior to make it state-of-the-art in buyer amenities and comfort. “And of course, we will have our famous margarita machines serving Mango Margaritas all market long,” Cravey added.

About Home Trends & Design (HTD):

Based in Austin, Texas, Home Trends & Design (HTD) is a leading manufacturer and wholesaler of eco-friendly lifestyle home furnishings. HTD furniture is designed with an emphasis on organic and renewable materials, time-honored construction and cutting-edge styles for todays sophisticated consumer. Through the years, HTD has earned a reputation for expert craftsmanship and design, as well as a mastery of logistics and keeping product in-stock for retailers and designers. HTD has received many awards and recognition for design and business acumen including INC 5000, Austin Fast 50, Arts Award and ICIC top 100 Intercity, as well as many top showroom and design awards and recognition. Founded in 2005, the company has grown to include manufacturing throughout Southeast Asia as well as in Austin, TX. HTD is also a founding member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council and founded the Mango Foundation in 2015, dedicated to planning a tree for every table sold. See all furniture collections and learn more at www.htddirect.com.