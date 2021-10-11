KAL and Identité join forces to fight ATM fraud
KAL and Identité have partnered to add additional factors of authentication using personal mobile devices.
This is eliminates ATM card skimming and the first step in creating a true Cardless & Touchless ATM experience that makes for a safer user action at ATMs.”CLEARWATER, FL, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KAL, the leading independent ATM software company, and authentication solution specialist Identité® have joined forces to eliminate bank ATM fraud. This has been achieved by integrating KAL’s world-class ATM software with Identité’s simple and secure NoPass™, a passwordless authentication solution.
— John Hertrich, CEO Identité
KAL’s Business Development Manager for North America, Rob Hunter, said the integration of KAL software with NoPass is a significant step forward in the global fight against ATM fraud.
“Banks have long been asking for improved security and a simplified user experience at the ATM, and the integration of Identité’s NoPass technology with KAL software addresses this need.”
John Hertrich, CEO of Identité, added: “This is the first step in creating a true ‘Cardless & Touchless ATM’ experience that eliminates card skimming and makes for a safer user action at ATMs. NoPass can also be used to authenticate account holders when they call into the bank’s call center.”
About KAL
KAL is a world-leading ATM software company and preferred supplier to banks across the globe, including Citibank, UniCredit, Erste Česká, ING, OTP, HSBC, and Westpac. KAL’s multivendor software gives banks full control of their ATM network, reducing costs, meeting security needs and improving competitiveness. It is installed and supported in more than 80 countries.
For more information, visit www.kal.com
About Identité
Identité offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and on-premise deployment that provide unparalleled security and safety. The company’s mission is to provide its clients with the simplest and most secure user experience available.
For more information, visit https://www.identite.us/
