Submit Release
News Search

There were 435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,672 in the last 365 days.

KAL and Identité join forces to fight ATM fraud

Passwordless Multi-Factor Authentication

We believe authentication should be simple, secure and without passwords.

ATM Card Skimmer Protection

Enhanced ATM Authentication

KAL and Identité have partnered to add additional factors of authentication using personal mobile devices.

This is eliminates ATM card skimming and the first step in creating a true Cardless & Touchless ATM experience that makes for a safer user action at ATMs.”
— John Hertrich, CEO Identité
CLEARWATER, FL, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KAL, the leading independent ATM software company, and authentication solution specialist Identité® have joined forces to eliminate bank ATM fraud. This has been achieved by integrating KAL’s world-class ATM software with Identité’s simple and secure NoPass™, a passwordless authentication solution.

KAL’s Business Development Manager for North America, Rob Hunter, said the integration of KAL software with NoPass is a significant step forward in the global fight against ATM fraud.






“Banks have long been asking for improved security and a simplified user experience at the ATM, and the integration of Identité’s NoPass technology with KAL software addresses this need.”

John Hertrich, CEO of Identité, added: “This is the first step in creating a true ‘Cardless & Touchless ATM’ experience that eliminates card skimming and makes for a safer user action at ATMs. NoPass can also be used to authenticate account holders when they call into the bank’s call center.”

To find out more, watch our video.

About KAL

KAL is a world-leading ATM software company and preferred supplier to banks across the globe, including Citibank, UniCredit, Erste Česká, ING, OTP, HSBC, and Westpac. KAL’s multivendor software gives banks full control of their ATM network, reducing costs, meeting security needs and improving competitiveness. It is installed and supported in more than 80 countries.

For more information, visit www.kal.com

About Identité

Identité offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and on-premise deployment that provide unparalleled security and safety. The company’s mission is to provide its clients with the simplest and most secure user experience available.

For more information, visit https://www.identite.us/

Press contacts

KAL
Marylin Bell
Head of Marketing at KAL
T: +44 131 659 4900 | M: +44 7545 060 696

Identité
sales@identite.us

Joe Skocich
Identité
+1 719-330-6907
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

KAL and Identité join forces to fight ATM fraud

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.