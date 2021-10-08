Auto Expo Houston Launches Bad Credit Used Car Loan Approval Program
Credit for auto financing approved quickly and easily for customers who struggle with credit history issuesHOUSTON, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto Expo Houston, a used car dealership dedicated to providing the ultimate used car buying experience, today announced the launch of its new bad credit auto finance program for customers who need a car but are hesitant to try to buy one based on their credit histories.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many people’s personal and family finances have diminished, so they turn to dealerships that work with bad credit. Auto Expo Houston has developed a way to help potential car owners with auto financing rates, whether people have good, bad or no credit at all. Auto Expo Houston has solutions for drivers to qualify for loan pre-approval.
“Our finance experts are here to guide you through the financing process and help you get into your new used vehicle,” said the Sales Manager for Auto Expo Houston, Josh Dheming. “Whether you are dealing with a recent bankruptcy, divorce or repossession, having the right information can help you get the approval fast and possibly even save you money. Auto Expo Houston offers bad credit auto financing for anyone dealing with a bad credit situation.”
Auto Expo Houston’s goal is to make the process of getting approved for a bad credit car loan fast and easy. The dealership is located at 9820 Bissonnet Street and the staff has years of experience, with access to finance programs for people with bad credit looking for used car dealerships near them.
Dheming continued, “If you want to apply for a car loan but are nervous because of a bad or poor credit situation, finding the right dealership is important. Not all dealerships work with bad credit. Auto Expo Houston specializes in getting people approved for a car loan in the Houston area, no matter their financial issues or past problems. The approval process is simple. First fill out an auto finance application, come test drive a car, set your preferred financing terms and then drive off in your new vehicle.”
Auto Expo Houston sells quality pre-owned vehicles at very competitive prices. It has great relationships and connections in the dealer community, allowing it to purchase a wide variety of lease returns and new car trade-ins at exceptional values. Auto Expo Houston offers a full array of auto financing options to meet your needs with any credit situation.
