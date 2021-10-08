Understanding the Root Causes and Mental Health in Support of World Mental Health Day
Millions of people suffer from mental health conditions. Understanding the root causes helps to find natural solutions.CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental health encompasses a wide range of conditions but many of them fall under mood, cognition, focus and stress. Millions of people suffer from mental health conditions and are on prescription medications for this reason. Unfortunately, while prescription medication can have a role, they do not treat the root cause of mental health issues.
There are several key neurotransmitters that play a role in mental health. For example, dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine are all important for mood, stress and focus. The body requires numerous vitamins and minerals in the brain to produce these “Feel Good” neurotransmitters but the problem is that so many people are not getting enough of these vital nutrients each day. This is because most people in the Western world consume processed foods and even the whole foods that we eat today are less nutrient rich compared to just 50 years ago.
This is why taking certain supplements, particularly, b-vitamins, magnesium, zinc, iron, copper and vitamin C may help with mental health issues. Indeed, these nutrients in particular are needed to produce these important neurotransmitters so we can think, focus, be calm and sleep. In particular, it is magnesium in the brain that helps drive many of the enzymes in our brain to produce serotonin, melatonin, dopamine and norepinephrine. This is why taking a brain bioavailable form of magnesium, such as magnesium L-threonate (brand name Magtein®), can help support mood, stress, focus and sleep.
Sometimes the answer to a problem can be as simple as fixing a certain nutrient deficiency and what could be simpler than taking nature’s calcium channel blocker and calming mineral magnesium?
Additionally, there are certain Ayurvedic herbs that can help with stress and focus. For example, Ocibest® helps to raise the calming neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) and at the same time lowers cortisol levels. Ocibest® has been tested in a human clinical study showing that it helps to support stress. Bacomind®, which is considered by many to be the “World’s best bacopa” has been tested in 5 human clinical studies, showing improvements in focus and memory. Bacomind® increases antioxidant enzymes in the brain and reduces the breakdown of acetylcholine which helps support memory and attention. These herbs have been used for thousands of years in traditional Ayurvedic medicine and have been known to have a good safety profile.
About the Author:
Dr. James DiNicolantonio is Doctor of Pharmacy and an expert in health, nutrition and nutraceuticals. He is the Director of Scientific Affairs at AIDP and has a research background in the field of preventive cardiology. He has published over 300 academic papers in the medical literature primarily focusing on nutrition and nutraceuticals. He is author of The Mineral Fix, The Immunity Fix, The Salt Fix, The Longevity Solution and Superfuel.
