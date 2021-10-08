Student Loan Borrowers: Be Aware of Potential Changes to Your Loan Servicer

Friday, October 8, 2021

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic student loan programs have been subject to many changes, including multiple servicers transferring their loan portfolios to other companies. Navient, one of the largest federal student loan servicers, announced last month that it will transfer its student loan portfolio to Maximus, another servicer affiliated with the U.S. Department of Education (DOE), pending DOE approval.

Navient’s decision to transfer its loans to a new servicer is sure to cause some confusion. If you are one of the 6 million people who has a federal student loan serviced through Navient, here’s what you should do to be prepared:

Save your loan information. Write down any information from your Navient account relating to your payment history, loan balances, and yearly statements.

Be on the lookout for scammers looking to take advantage. Scammers often exploit potentially confusing financial situations to steal your money. Never give out your personal or financial information unless you’re sure of the other party’s validity. If you think you may be the victim of a scam, call our office at 877-5-NO-SCAM.