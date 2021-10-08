WISE Digital Partners recognized for prestigious web design award
WISE Digital Partners Wins at the Annual Web Excellence Awards Competition
I couldn’t be more proud of our team for the work we did for Reliant. The mortgage industry has become one of our top client verticals and we’ve produced phenomenal results for those clients.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WISE Digital Partners, a leading San Diego digital marketing agency, is proud to be recognized as one of the “best of the best” in web design and development.
— WISE Digital Partners Founder Pat Dillon
The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, recently announced their 2021 winners. WISE Digital Partners is honored to receive an Award of Excellence in Website Design and Build (Financial Services category) for our work on designing and developing a website for one of our mortgage clients, Reliant Home Funding.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our team for the work we did for Reliant,” says WISE Digital Partners Founder Pat Dillon. “Over the last several years, the mortgage industry has become one of our top client verticals. We’ve produced phenomenal results for those clients from the perspective of generating consistent and quality leads. Now, with global recognition like this, our design and development capabilities have put a spotlight on how well-rounded and multidisciplinary our agency is set up to handle mortgage marketing.”
About the Reliant Home Funding Project
Reliant Home Funding is a family-run mortgage lender based out of New York. They also serve clients nationwide. At WISE Digital Partners, our goal was to translate their warm, friendly approach to mortgage lending into the look and feel of their new website.
Our UI and UX designers focused on a clean, modern design with intuitive tools that funnel seamlessly into lead forms. Secondly, we built in ample resources to position Reliant Home Funding as a leader in their industry. The company also has numerous outstanding reviews, which we prominently spotlighted throughout the website.
Our team of developers created a custom-built website using WordPress. One of the top features is a real-time mortgage rate table and calculator that utilizes RESTful API data from Optimal Blue. Reliant Home Funding’s website is also fully optimized for search engines without compromising user experience or design intent.
About the Web Excellence Awards
The annual international competition saw over 950 entries worldwide, including 40 US States and 34 countries including Australia, Canada, The Netherlands, UK, Germany, Ukraine, Switzerland, India, etc.
An international panel of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated categories ranging from online advertising to mobile applications. The 2021 winning entries showcase the industry's best interactive media solutions, including websites, mobile applications, print media, interactive displays, online advertising, video, email, and more.
The Web Excellence Awards primarily aims to acknowledge and promote creative ideas, business models, and innovative technologies on the web. The excellence awards winners are chosen from six categories, including website building, advertising & marketing, video and podcasts, apps and mobile, social media, and painting. Each category further includes themes ranging from activism and health to beauty, fitness, sports, travel, etc. The winners, through their work and innovative approach, inspire millions to think out of the box.
Web Excellence Awards provide a platform for entrepreneurs, web developers, and digital gurus to showcase their work and participate in Web excellence competitions held annually across the globe. It aims to become one of the most prestigious web competitions to accolade winners' creativity, innovation, and dedication.
Patrick Dillon
WISE Digital Partners
+1 619-436-1576
patrick@wisedigitalpartners.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn