10/08/2021

Attorney General Tong Seeks Review of Unprecedented Overhaul of U.S. Postal Service

Coalition of 20 Attorneys General Demand Postal Regulatory Commission Review of Plan to Transform Postal Service

(Hartford, CT) - Attorney General William Tong this week joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general filing a complaint with the Postal Regulatory Commission seeking a review of a U.S. Postal Service plan that would transform virtually every aspect of our mail.

The attorneys general submitted the complaint to the Postal Regulatory Commission, an independent federal agency that provides transparency and accountability to the Postal Service. The complaint asserts that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy adopted a ten-year plan that will make significant changes to postal services without first obtaining an advisory opinion from the Commission. Federal law requires the Postal Service to go to the Commission whenever it makes a change to postal services that will affect the entire country.

“This plan delays mail, raises rates, and dramatically reduces customer service. These unprecedented changes cannot be forced without thorough review and scrutiny by the independent Postal Regulatory Commission. We are demanding a full review—as required by law-- to protect the reliable and efficient service all customers deserve,” said Attorney General Tong.

The group writes:

“The Plan will transform virtually every aspect of the Postal Service… rework how the Postal Service transports mail and other products; overhaul its processing and logistics network; enact slower service standards for First-Class Mail and Periodicals and First-Class Packages Services; reconfigure the location of places where customers can obtain postal products and services; and adjust rates... To date, the Postal Service has only submitted two requests for an advisory opinion to the Commission on important but narrow changes that represent only a small portion of the Plan’s scope.”

Congress empowered the Commission to provide expert advice and oversight to the Postal Service—oversight that is sorely needed after Postmaster General DeJoy implemented operational changes in summer 2020 that caused nationwide mail delays. The group explains that avoiding review by the Commission will harm the States and the public and could lead to future problems with mail delivery:

“The Plan reflects multiple unprecedented changes in the Postal Service’s operations and service, at a time when reliance on the mail remains at historic levels, and states across the country are grappling with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant. Implementing the full breadth of these changes without adhering to the process set forth in section 3661(b) deprives users of the mail of their statutory rights, and undermines public accountability. In addition, failing to seek the Commission’s expert review on such a transformational change upsets the statutory balance established by the [Postal Regulatory Act], deprives the Postal Service of the Commission’s expert recommendations, risks significant errors in the Postal Service’s decision-making, and ultimately harms all who rely on the Postal Service for timely and efficient mail.”

The complaint requests that the Commission order the Postal Service to request a review of the full extent of the ten-year plan, affording the States and the public an opportunity to provide comment.

This complaint was submitted by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and New York Attorney General Letitia James who were joined by the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Virginia, Rhode Island, and Washington.

