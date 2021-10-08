Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) Presents Global Town Hall on Capabilities and Strategic Insights
October 14, 10am ET Town Hall with global Medical Affairs leaders equips teams with skills, knowledge needed to realize opportunity for MA strategic leadership
MAPS Global Town Hall guides the Medical Affairs community toward the opportunity for strategic leadership in the new world of MA beyond the pandemic.”GOLDEN, COLO, USA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 10am ET, the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) and Tamas Koncz, MD, MSc, PhD, Chief Medical Officer for Inflammation and Immunology at Pfizer, will host a virtual Global Town Hall guiding MAPS members and the wider Medical Affairs community toward the opportunity for strategic leadership in the new world of MA beyond the pandemic. Having discussed Evidence Generation and Dissemination, and then Digital Innovation and the evolution of the Field Medical role in previous Town Hall events, this final session will focus on Medical Affairs Capabilities that are required to strategically position the profession for strategic leadership as well as on Strategic Insight Generation in a virtual and “hybrid” world. The Global Town Hall will feature subject matter experts as speakers joined by senior industry leaders for the discussion panel. Add to calendar and join the live session from the MAPS events page and submit questions for the panel prior to the event at the MAPS LinkedIn event.
Speakers:
Moderator: Tamas Koncz, MD, MSc, PhD, Chief medical Officer for Inflammation and Immunology, Pfizer
Capabilities Speaker: Alexander von Faber, Head PDMA Competency Development, Roche
Strategic Insights Speakers: Sanaz Cardoza, Senior Director, Mallinckrodt
Panel Discussion:
Alexander von Faber, Head PDMA Competency Development, Roche
Sanaz Cardoza, Senior Director, Mallinckrodt
Tamas Koncz, MD, MSc, PhD, Chief Medical Officer for Inflammation and Immunology, Pfizer
Charlotte Kremer, MD, MBA, EVP and Head of Medical Affairs, Astellas
Danie du Plessis, MD, MBA, EVP Medical Affairs, Kyowa Kirin International
Kirk Shepard, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Head of Global Medical Affairs, SVP OBG, Eisai
About MAPS
MAPS is the premier nonprofit global Medical Affairs organization for Medical Affairs professionals by Medical Affairs professionals across all different levels of experience/specialty to engage, empower, and educate. Together with more than 6,300 Medical Affairs members from more than 220 companies globally, MAPS is transforming the Medical Affairs profession to increase its value to patients, HCPs, and other decision-makers.
