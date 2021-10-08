TempStars Brings Better ‘Career Opportunities for Dental Hygienists and Assistants’ to Nashville
Since 2015, TempStars has been using web and mobile technology to facilitate a direct connection between dental offices and dental assistants and hygienists.
For dental professionals looking for temporary work, we empower them - giving them flexibility with their work-life balance and a chance to earn an above-average hourly rate.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s largest and #1 rated dental temping and hiring service, announced today that it is open for business in Nashville, another step in the company’s expansion in the United States.
— Dr. James Younger , CEO and Founder of TempStars
“This will create many new opportunities for dental hygienists and assistants in Nashville that weren’t there before,” said Dr. James Younger, a practicing dentist and Founder/CEO of TempStars. “As we reach out to new areas, we keep hearing the same thing - that the current temping and hiring options are frustrating and broken. Our platform has reshaped the marketplace in Canada, efficiently connecting hygienists and assistants with dental offices. We’re already starting to see similar results in other U.S. markets.”
Since 2015, TempStars has been using web and mobile technology to facilitate a direct connection between dental offices and local available temporary dental assistants and hygienists. It also provides an innovative job board service that helps dental offices hire the best candidate for permanent and contract positions. “It’s like a Netflix for dental hiring,” added Dr. James Younger, who is also a practicing dentist.
“For dental professionals looking for temporary work, we empower them - giving them flexibility with their work-life balance and a chance to earn an above-average hourly rate,” said Dr. Younger. “For those seeking their dream job, we provide dental job-seekers with an opportunity to find a great position and build a career at a top dental office.”
Dental hygienists and assistants can sign up at http://www.tempstars.com/, where they can download the free (Android and iOS) app. The service also works directly on browsers using the web application.
In each U.S. market, TempStars focuses initially on growing its membership of dental hygienists and assistants. TempStars then launches an ambitious campaign for dental offices that want to find a great dental temp or hire the best full-time candidate for their team. To be alerted as to when the services will be available, dental offices should go here, www.tempstars.com.
Dr. Younger added that he looks forward to expanding rapidly into other markets. “Until now, dental professionals and offices in the United States did not have an option like TempStars - committed to catering to the specific needs of the dental industry in such a responsive and service-oriented manner,” he said. “That means we have a wonderful opportunity to bring efficiency and opportunity to the dental industry all across America.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 8,000 dental professional members serving over 3,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
