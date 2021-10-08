Submit Release
Maintenance scheduled next week for Grant Marsh Bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is scheduled to begin a maintenance project on the Grant Marsh Bridge Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The eastbound bridge will be reduced to one lane and the Bismarck Expressway on-ramp (Exit 156) will be closed while workers are present. The ramp closure is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and conclude Thursday, Oct. 14.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone and a 14-foot width restriction will be in place.

During these operations, motorists traveling from Bismarck Expressway to Interstate 94 eastbound will need to take an alternate route. This includes using Exit 153 then back east on I-94 or various other routes through Bismarck/Mandan.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

