Veteran Homelessness and COVID-19: How the Pandemic Could Have Raised the Number of Homeless Veterans in the Country

We suspect the pandemic has raised veteran homelessness in the country to a greater extent.

CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the year 2010 to 2019, the number of homeless veterans in the country actively went down — thanks to the incredible work done by authorities. However, the 2020 report by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) indicated a rise in that number in 2020 — and that was even before COVID-19 caused its effects.

The lockdowns resulting from COVID-19 severely affected the workflow of businesses around the globe. Blue-collar workers were the first ones to face the unemployment caused by the halted business processes of companies. Even though white-collar workers didn’t face unemployment at first, this crisis eventually hit them too.

Normal citizens, as well as veterans, were affected by the unemployment surge caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The affected population included blue-collar and white-collar workers alike.

Many companies shifted their workloads to online solutions, where their workforce would conduct business activities through online tools. This solution worked well for white-collar workers, but not so much for blue-collar ones as their work required physical presence.

HUD hasn’t published its 2021’s survey report yet, but we expect to see a risen number of homeless veterans when the report comes out later this year.

To fight the surging number of homeless veterans, UMBRA Companies Inc. (UCIX) has taken an initiative. It’s currently initializing the work on dozens of housing projects all over the country to provide affordable shelter to homeless veterans.

If you would like to be a part of UCIX’s movement, consider getting in touch with the team by clicking here.

