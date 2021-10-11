Elevating Women Revolutionizing the Business World, Join Us for Exclusive In-Person Event
October 21st 12-5pm TopGolf's Naperville location
We wanted to create an event where people come together, share best practices, all while having fun.”NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning and development consultancy, Elevate Performance Solutions, Inc.'s Founder, Kirsten Ramos, partners with cybersecurity and managed IT powerhouse Revolu IT Services' CEO, Paula Kircher, to bring Elevating Women Revolutionizing the Business World. This women-focused event blends the experience of Kircher's expertise in to TopGolf’s Naperville location, on October 21, 2021 from Noon to 5pm.
— Paula Kircher
The event is part professional development and part networking and fun. “We wanted to create an event where people come together, share best practices, all while having fun,” shares Kircher.
This exclusive event will include lunch and networking beginning at 12:00pm. Educational sessions around authenticity, ways you can make an impact within your profession and community, and learning business savvy skills from industry experts. Each attendee will receive a “SWAG” bag with over $100 in gifts. The day will conclude with networking, happy hour and golf, beginning at 3:00pm. The event, is open to all and pre-registration is required, through Eventbrite. There are several different ticket options available depending on attendees' preferences.
“This event is the first in a series of empowerment events,” adds Ramos. “We welcome all and see this as the start to building a community of professionals dedicated to furthering women in business.
Speakers include not only Kircher and Ramos, but also Jay McAllister, CEO of Paragon Tech and Cyndi Grobmeier, President of Maddog Strong Foundation and Instructor and Program Coordinator at Saint Xavier University.
Media Contact Information:
Kirsten Ramos
Elevate Performance Solutions, Inc.
+1 773-306-3036
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn