IoT Connectivity Market Size to Reach USD 7114.1 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.6% | Valuates Reports
Some of the major companies are AT&T, Cisco, Verizon, Vodafone, Ericsson, Sierra Wireless, Orange Business Services, Telefónica, Telit, Particle, Huawei.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IoT Connectivity Market Statistics 2027
The global IoT Connectivity market size is projected to reach USD 7114.1 Million by 2027, from USD 3408.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2027.
The internet of things, or IoT, is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global IoT Connectivity market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global IoT Connectivity market in terms of revenue.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global IoT Connectivity market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global IoT Connectivity market.
IoT Connectivity market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IoT Connectivity market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
IoT Connectivity Market Segmentation
By Type
• Data Management
• Remote Monitoring
• Real-time Flow Analysis
• Others
By Application
• Smart Manufacturing
• Connected Health
• Smart Retail
• Others
By Region
• North America
• US.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Rest of Asia
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
Key Companies
• AT&T
• Cisco
• Verizon
• Vodafone
• Ericsson
• Sierra Wireless
• Orange Business Services
• Telefónica
• Telit
• Particle
• Huawei.
