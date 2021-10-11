How Business Owners Can Help Homeless Veterans Through Employment

Umbra Companies, Inc. Homeless Veteran on the Street UMBRA Condos

Veteran homelessness is a rising problem in the country, and business owners can help reduce it.

Umbra Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UCIX)

CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the COVID-19 pandemic started shaking the world at the end of 2019, we didn’t expect the virus to affect the world as much as it did.

Companies were halted due to the lockdown imposed by the government, causing a surge in the unemployment rate of generic citizens and veterans alike. Fast forward to fall 2021, vaccines are now out and companies are returning to their normal workflow. It’s a great time for business owners to take some additional steps to address the issue of veteran homelessness while they re-employ their workforces.

In this release, we talk about what employers can do to fulfill their workforce needs while fighting veteran homelessness at the same time.

First and foremost, employers can reserve seats for veterans, meaning they can put aside a certain number of positions for veterans alone. Doing so will ensure veterans are getting the piece of mind that they would only have to struggle to get one of the reserved seats, reducing the competition they have to go through.

There’s a huge number of physically disabled homeless veterans. To be precise, 53% of homeless veterans are suffering from physical disabilities. Employers can create new positions which can be taken up by disabled personnel. It will ensure disabled veterans are getting maximum exposure to job availability, without their disability negatively affecting their chances to land a job. Such positions include office work that doesn’t require the worker to do any major physical activities.

Last but least, employers can set up specialized bonuses for veterans to reward them for their services in the field, and their great work at the office. Such bonuses include extra compensations in terms of wages, bi-yearly or yearly cash bonuses, benefits like free transport, and anything else that could make their life easier.

Apart from all that, business owners can invest in some other businesses striving to reduce veteran homelessness in the country.

UMBRA Companies Inc. (UCIX) is an organization currently preparing to build several housing projects all across the US. These projects aim to help homeless veterans find their new homes quickly and easily.

If you would like to learn more about UCIX’s movement or be an investor, you can contact the team by clicking here.

