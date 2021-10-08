World Mental Health Day 2021: A renewed commitment for the promotion, provision and protection of mental health care.
World Mental Health Day 2021: A renewed commitment for the promotion, provision and protection of mental health care.WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) continues to urge for action over World Mental Health Day and to highlight where more work can be done.
To prioritise mental health care in our response and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic;
To encourage countries who are yet to decriminalize suicide to see suicide as a public health issue and not a punitive act;
To highlight the complexities and challenges of suicide prevention and response in humanitarian settings and;
To call for a renewed commitment for the promotion, provision and protection of mental health care that is needed now more than ever to ensure that every individual in need of help can access adequate support.⠀
World Mental Health Day provides us with the opportunity to raise awareness about global mental health concerns and to urge for renewed action. The theme, “Mental Health in an Unequal World” highlights the global differences and challenges faced in ensuring mental health care for all.
The full impact of COVID-19 is, as yet unclear, however it is clear the pandemic has laid bare and exacerbated the inequalities in mental health access around the world. There are many areas where more work needs to be done as we strive for mental health care for all and to address the global challenges in mental health care and treatment. Global momentum and awareness of these issues is high and we have the opportunity to act and make a difference.
Suicide affects individuals, families, workplaces and communities the world over. One in every 100 deaths worldwide is the result of suicide and each and every suicide is devastating and has a profound impact on those around them. It can affect every one of us and remains a universal challenge with millions impacted. The reduction of suicide mortality is of global importance and a vital public health consideration.
A renewed commitment for the promotion, provision and protection of mental health care is needed now more than ever to ensure that every individual in need of help can access adequate support. Communities and individuals globally must be empowered to attain the highest standard of health, which can only be achieved when their mental health and well-being is ensured, and their rights respected.
The International Association for Suicide Prevention
The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) leads the global effort in suicide prevention having developed an effective forum that is proactive in creating strong collaborative partnerships and promoting evidence-based action in order to reduce the incidence of suicide and suicidal behaviour (www.iasp.info). Established in 1960, IASP is the largest international association dedicated to suicide prevention and to the alleviation of the effects of suicide and collaborates closely with relevant international organisations.
World Mental Health Day
World Mental Health Day creates the opportunity for everyone to call for action and advocate for an equitable mental health dispensation, to raise awareness, reduce stigma and encourage better mental health care for all. The World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) first launched World Mental Health Day in 1992 with the support of the World Health Organisation and Carter Center. It provides the global community with an opportunity to come together and raise our concerns and advocate for solutions and redress.
Important note: Journalists reporting on this subject are advised to include information on relevant help lines and websites. The following website provides details of Crisis Centres around the globe: https://www.iasp.info/crisis-centres-helplines/
Journalists reporting on this subject are also advised to adhere to the following guidelines;
https://www.who.int/mental_health/suicide-prevention/resource_booklet_2017/en/
Guidelines related to reporting on suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic: https://www.iasp.info/pdf/2020_Briefing_Statement_Reporting_on_Suicide_During_COVID19.pdf
