OMNICOMM TO PARTICIPATE IN GITEX 2021
OMNICOMM will be demonstrating its high-precision solutions for real-time monitoring of commercial assets for fuel distribution, maritime and telecom, etc
Omnicomm smart solutions for monitoring of commercial assets empower efficient utilization of commercial assets, reduce wastage and increase business profitability.”MOSCOW, RUSSIA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OMNICOMM, the global fuel and fleet management solution provider, will be demonstrating its high-precision solutions for real-time monitoring of commercial assets for transportation, fuel distribution, maritime and telecom industries at the GITEX Global Exhibitions in Dubai on October 17-21st.
— Boris Pankov
The program at the booth will include a presentation of OMNICOMM complete fleet management solution with the new adaptable OMNICOMM LLS 5 Fuel-level sensor, predictive maintenance, driver analytics and eco / safe driving control features. Thanks to the recently added support for multi-mode MODBUS interfaces OMNICOMM solution can now transmit fuel intelligence into industrial electronic devices used to control generator sets, mining and construction equipment, as well as fuel storage systems. Unique OMNICOMM technologies make asset control and fuel management efficient and cost-effective as never before.
"We see a strong demand in smart solutions for monitoring of commercial assets throughout the Middle East, North Africa and Asia marketplaces, '' comments Boris Pankov, OMNICOMM Founder and CEO. Such intelligence solutions empower efficient utilization of commercial assets, reduce wastage and increase business profitability. OMNICOMM is constantly enhancing its fleet intelligence solutions to address the requirements of the new economic sectors. We are pleased to present our innovative developments at this year's GITEX and encourage partners and event-participants to meet at the Russian Export Center Pavilion (Hall 2 Stand E24) to discuss high-value business opportunities arising from the further growth of Internet of Things, business intelligence and Industry 4.0."
ABOUT OMNICOMM
OMNICOMM is a global telematics expert with over 20 years of experience in fuel and fleet management solutions. The fleet management solutions include high precision fuel-level sensors with an accuracy of 99.5%, terminals, displays and Omnicomm Online fuel management solutions. These products are equipped in more than 1.2 million vehicles across more than 113 countries across: logistics and transportation, construction, heavy machinery, mining, oil & gas, telecom and smart cities.
For more information, visit Omnicomm at www.omnicomm-world.com.
To connect with us, reach out to Omnicomm at sales@omnicomm-world.com.
