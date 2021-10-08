Submit Release
News Search

There were 715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,059 in the last 365 days.

OMNICOMM TO PARTICIPATE IN GITEX 2021

We offer a ‘turnkey’ complete fleet management solution. This solution includes all hardware, equipment and software you might need, as well as installation and training if required. From the 99.5% accuracy of our fuel sensors to the ability to create cu

Omnicomm Gitex

OMNICOMM will be demonstrating its high-precision solutions for real-time monitoring of commercial assets for fuel distribution, maritime and telecom, etc

Omnicomm smart solutions for monitoring of commercial assets empower efficient utilization of commercial assets, reduce wastage and increase business profitability.”
— Boris Pankov
MOSCOW, RUSSIA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OMNICOMM, the global fuel and fleet management solution provider, will be demonstrating its high-precision solutions for real-time monitoring of commercial assets for transportation, fuel distribution, maritime and telecom industries at the GITEX Global Exhibitions in Dubai on October 17-21st.

The program at the booth will include a presentation of OMNICOMM complete fleet management solution with the new adaptable OMNICOMM LLS 5 Fuel-level sensor, predictive maintenance, driver analytics and eco / safe driving control features. Thanks to the recently added support for multi-mode MODBUS interfaces OMNICOMM solution can now transmit fuel intelligence into industrial electronic devices used to control generator sets, mining and construction equipment, as well as fuel storage systems. Unique OMNICOMM technologies make asset control and fuel management efficient and cost-effective as never before.

"We see a strong demand in smart solutions for monitoring of commercial assets throughout the Middle East, North Africa and Asia marketplaces, '' comments Boris Pankov, OMNICOMM Founder and CEO. Such intelligence solutions empower efficient utilization of commercial assets, reduce wastage and increase business profitability. OMNICOMM is constantly enhancing its fleet intelligence solutions to address the requirements of the new economic sectors. We are pleased to present our innovative developments at this year's GITEX and encourage partners and event-participants to meet at the Russian Export Center Pavilion (Hall 2 Stand E24) to discuss high-value business opportunities arising from the further growth of Internet of Things, business intelligence and Industry 4.0."

ABOUT OMNICOMM
OMNICOMM is a global telematics expert with over 20 years of experience in fuel and fleet management solutions. The fleet management solutions include high precision fuel-level sensors with an accuracy of 99.5%, terminals, displays and Omnicomm Online fuel management solutions. These products are equipped in more than 1.2 million vehicles across more than 113 countries across: logistics and transportation, construction, heavy machinery, mining, oil & gas, telecom and smart cities.
For more information, visit Omnicomm at www.omnicomm-world.com.
To connect with us, reach out to Omnicomm at sales@omnicomm-world.com.

Marina Tsvetkova
Omnicomm
+372 356 9595
marketing@omnicomm-world.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

OMNICOMM. Fuelling your business

You just read:

OMNICOMM TO PARTICIPATE IN GITEX 2021

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Mining Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.