Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market to Continue Impressive Measured Growth through 2030

According to the report by Allied Market Research, "Non Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market by Type (Squamous cell (epidermoid) carcinoma, Adenocarcinoma, Large cell (undifferentiated) carcinoma), by Therapy (Chemotherapy, Targeted therapy, Surgery, Radiotherapy, Laser therapy, Photodynamic therapy (PDT), Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2030".The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Non-small cell Lung cancer is the malignant tissue formation in the lung, usually in the cell lining air passage, which is characterized by abnormal cell growth in lung tissue. Globally, lung cancer is one of the leading causes of death for the past several decades. According to the American lung association, the number of deaths due to lung cancer has increased ~3.5% from ~152,156 cases in 1999 to ~157,499 in 2012. Furthermore, it is estimated that ~158,040 Americans are would die due to lung cancer by 2015. According to the American Society of cancer, non small-cell lung cancer accounts for ~85% to 90% of overall lung cancer cases, and the trend is expected to grow with the same momentum. Thus, a large patient base of non small-cell lung cancer depicts the unmet need for diagnosis and treatment. It has been observed that non small-cell lung cancer is the most prevalent type of lung cancer commonly caused due to active and passive smoking.
Covid-19 Scenario:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
KEY MARKET BENEFITS
The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014‐2020 that help identify the prevailing market opportunities
Non small cell lung cancer market conditions are comprehensively analyzed based on region
Key market players within the non small cell lung cancer market are profiled in the report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding the competitive outlook of the market
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global non-small cell lung cancer market, is provided in the report
Exhaustive analysis of the global non-small cell lung cancer devices market by therapeutics type helps in understanding the types of therapeutics that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in future
