Agri-D Convention, Bringing Global Experts to the Virtual Stage to Discuss Technology's role in the Future of Our Food
Virtual Agri-D Convention releases preliminary agenda full of world leading experts ready to discuss blockchain & technology within global food systems
Our vision has been to provide an open platform where anyone, anywhere can freely learn & explore the future role blockchain technology has to play in helping to secure the future of our food systems.”ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the release of the preliminary agenda for the free-to-attend Virtual Agri-D Convention, being held on the 12th November, there is a lot to get excited about. With an extensive range of topical discussion over the impact of technology as a tool to support sustainable, inclusive, and more resilient food systems of the future.
— Adam Eunson, Agri-D Convention
The centre stage has been clearly saved to focus the discussion towards the human aspects of agriculture and the food industry. Bringing attention to the important role blockchain and other technologies can play in supporting sustainable and social development in all aspects of the sector. With speakers and panellists from the UN World Food Program, World Trade Organisation, EIT Food, Blockchain Chamber of Commerce, and other outstanding Global Organisations, the Agri-D Convention is providing an open access opportunity to explore and learn with their open platform. Allowing a global audience to gain a new understanding of blockchain technology, and its potential role as a key player in the tech toolbox in helping to facilitate more secure and inclusive opportunities for the future of our food.
With support from event partners, the IOTA Foundation, the technology side of things is also well represented. International leading projects such as IOTA, Hyperledger, IBM, Accenture, and The Linux Foundation, leading the charge on talk over the use of distributed ledger technology to help support more resilient food systems, with such sessions as “Technology as a Tool for Social Good”, “Blockchain Solutions to Disrupt Global Hunger”, and “Leading Global Agriculture through Data Driven Farming” - there is much to be gained from the wealth of experience reaching the stage.
In addition to world renowned organisations and businesses, industry leading SMEs and Start-ups are also highly represented bringing keen insight into the current solutions being used today and how these technologies can be applied in different areas of the production and distribution of our food, to help build more inclusive and safer food access through-out various different parts of the world. With such innovators as AgriLedger, AgriDigital, AgUnity, and Dimitra telling the stories of the real world impact of the technology they have created, and how this is providing security and value to rural communities around the globe.
Agri-D Convention will feature over 50 sessions alongside an interactive virtual exhibition that provides an international representation of the potential uses of DLT & Blockchain Technology within agriculture and the food supply chain. With a focus on providing an inclusive platform that can help open up access to a global audience through it's free event. Helping to provide as many people as possible with the knowledge and tools to move towards more secure and inclusive opportunities for rural communities and the future of food.
Agri-d Convention will be held online on the 12th November 2021.
Free registration is open now.
Adam Eunson
Croply.
email us here