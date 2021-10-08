Dynojet Research Adds Two Members to Its Team

A world leader in developing and manufacturing performance products has hired two outstanding members for its senior leadership team.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Dynojet Research, Inc. today announced that it has hired Jackson Esselman as Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce, and Troy Sakota as Vice President of Sales and Business Development.

“We are excited to welcome these two outstanding individuals to our team,” said Dynojet Research, Inc. CEO Dave Martinez. “Both of them are powersports enthusiasts that are passionate about the markets we serve.”

Dynojet Research, Inc. is the world leader in the manufacturing and development of performance products. The company’s fuel management, dynamometer products and personalized services empower customers with the necessary resources to maximize performance and efficiency.

“As an accomplished marketing and ecommerce leader, Esselman has been instrumental in building brands and scaling numerous organizations,” says Martinez.

Esselman brings valuable experience with multiple OEMs such as Suzuki, Yamaha, Kawasaki and, most recently, BRP.

Most recently, Esselman was the Global Director of Marketing for an outdoor products company based in Bend, OR.

Martinez revealed that Troy Sakota, who loves Indian motorcycles and UTVs, spent the last 17 years as a sales executive in the performance automotive aftermarket. He was most recently running his own sales agency that focused on helping manufacturers develop sales and distribution strategy.

Sakota, Martinez stressed, has extensive experience building and supporting distributor and dealer networks.

“He has an outstanding background managing multiple products from ideation to market launch and profitable monetization,” said Martinez.

Martinez went on to describe Sakota as a focused business manager and leader who offers in-depth experience in relationship building, account growth and retention, and profit channel growth.

"He is a self-motivated leader with expertise in expanding network connections, introducing products and educating clients,” Martinez said.

With over four decades of experience, Dynojet, a member of SEMA, has relied on state-of-the-art technology to provide its customers with the best products available. Its philosophy stands behind the belief that its customers are number one. Individualized attention is given so that customers can take full advantage of the products it offers.

Dynojet Research prides itself on customer service. The company’s team is always standing by to answer any question customers may have about its wide range of products.

For more information, please visit dynojet.com/about-us and www.dynojet.com/blog.

About Dynojet Research, Inc.

At Dynojet Research, our mission is to make every ride the ultimate ride. All of our products, from EFI tuning devices to clutch kits, were made to help your motorcycle, UTV, or other vehicles keep up with your ambitions and exceed your expectations. Our passionate team of racers, outdoor enthusiasts, and rebels have experience both on and off-road to help take every ride to the max.

