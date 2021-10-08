Lumen and Forge Created Specialized Building Projection Mapping for U.S. Marines' Annual Ball

An industry leader in immersive venues and augmented experiences recently created a one-of-a-kind experience for one of the nation’s military balls.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Lumen and Forge announced today that it created a specialized building projection mapping for the United States Marines’ annual ball.

A company spokesperson for Lumen and Forge said the U.S. Marines’ 245th Annual Ball was a brought to life with its specialized building projection mapping. The event was held at a private residence in Las Vegas.

“Our 3D projection transformed the luxury home into a patriotic homage to the Corps,” the spokesperson said. “We created custom military themed visuals that were projected across the entire front of a home. In addition to our awe-inspiring immersive visuals, the event hosted several entertainers to spark all five senses. From clowns on stilts, to magic tricks, to breathtaking fire breathing and poi performances, to live music and dancing, there was no shortage of effervescence to celebrate the commemorative occasion.”

The company creating a specialized building projection mapping for the U.S. Marines’ annual ball comes on the heels of Lumen and Forge creating an experiential branding dome for Hewlett Packard (HP).

But that’s not all. Lumen and Forge, which recently created a family-friendly immersive wonderland for Wild Child’s Lumens Gallery in the Bay Area, California, also created a 360 projection dome for Capital One. The company teamed up with Publicis Hawkeye, 360 Labs, and Pacific Domes to create a 360 projection solution for Capital One. The Capital One Venture Dome (https://lumenandforge.com/projects/360-projection-dome-capital-one-venture/) was an experiential immersion space exhibited at four locations in Denver, Colorado. Over the course of six months, we set up projectors, lighting, and sound for the exciting, multi-day feature.

In addition, Lumen and Forge also recently created the world’s largest projection dome. ‘The Dome, Miami,’ at 225 by 175 feet, was the world’s largest projection dome. Located in the heart of downtown Miami during last year’s Superbowl, thousands of guests visited our immersive, pop-up nightclub.

“Our team handled everything from managing dome construction to creating custom bespoke 360 content,” the spokesperson said. “For four nights, we had an absolute blast video mapping over 40,000 square feet of screen space. The show itself featured performances from world-renowned rappers such as Future, Cardi B, and Gucci Mane. Thanks to AG Entertainment Inc. for hiring us.”

The company, which also provides full-spectrum projection solutions, offers a range of Geodesic Projection Domes and Inflatable Projection Domes in a multitude of sizes ranging from 10 to 300 feet in diameter.

Lumen and Forge services (https://lumenandforge.com/services/) can be customized to cater to any project - big or small. Its immersive services make use of its multiplicity of 360 domes, media servers, custom interfaces, projection rigs, screens, cameras, and more so that the company can provide fully integrated options.

“Here at Lumen and Forge, we cover almost everything to do with immersive venues and augmented experiences,” the spokesperson stressed before adding, “Although we are flexible, our specialty is 360 dome projection, which is at the forefront of the advent of VR/AR. Our cornucopia of domes features ultra-high-resolution spherical screens, live-playback systems, and portable and accessible components.”

Lumen and Forge’s goal is to inspire audiences and bring 360 theater into the future.

For more information, please visit https://lumenandforge.com/about/.

About Lumen and Forge

Based in Las Vegas, Lumen and Forge is a multi-disciplined company with expertise in immersive technology. From projection mapping to 360 domes to interactive installations, our experiences are unforgettable. At Lumen and Forge, we leverage leading-edge technologies to transport participants into awe-inspiring, extreme, and otherworldly encounters.

Contact Details:

3216 W Desert Inn Road

Las Vegas, NV 89102

United States