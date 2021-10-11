The Nitrogen Fertilizer Market Grows With Government Initiatives In Agriculture

Nitrogen Fertilizer Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

Nitrogen Fertilizer Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally, governments are investing to uplift the agricultural sector, thereby contributing to the growth in demand for fertilizers. For instance, the government of India announced that the urea factories that are older than 30 years but are still producing urea will get $6.77 (Rs 500) additional fixed cost. The government also announced 30 urea factories will get fixed cost at a rate of $4.74 (Rs 350) per metric tonne. India imports more than 50 lakh tonnes of urea, worth more than a billion dollars, every year. The government initiative aims to boost domestic production of urea and cut the imports. Such initiatives in different countries are expected to promote the agricultural sector, thus driving the fertilizers market.

The global nitrogen fertilizer market size is expected to grow from $67.82 billion in 2020 to $73.02 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $78.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%.

Major players covered in the global nitrogen fertilizer industry are Yara International, CF Industries Holdings Inc., PJSC TogliattiAzot, Nutrien Inc., OCI NV, Coromandel International Ltd, EuroChem Group, Koch Industries Inc., SABIC Group, Bunge Limited, Sinofert Holdings Limited, CVR Partners, LP, PotashCorp, Agrium, Coromandel.

TBEC’s global nitrogen fertilizer market report is segmented by type into urea, calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN), ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, ammonia, other nitrogenous fertilizers, by application into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, others, by form into liquid, dry, others, by treatment into soil, foliar, fertigation, others.

Nitrogen Fertilizer Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Urea, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Sulphate, Ammonia, Other Nitrogenous Fertilizers), By Application (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), By Form (Liquid, Dry), By Treatment (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides nitrogen fertilizer market overview, forecast nitrogen fertilizer market size and growth for the whole market, nitrogen fertilizer market segments, and geographies, nitrogen fertilizer market trends, nitrogen fertilizer market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

