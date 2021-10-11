Buses And Coaches Global Market To Grow At Rate Over 14% Through 2025

Buses And Coaches Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Buses And Coaches Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Buses And Coaches Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the buses and coaches market is expected to grow from $76.7 billion in 2020 to $87.46 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $149.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.4%. The increasing demand to travel by bus is expected to drive the growth of the buses and coaches’ market over coming years.

The buses and coaches market consists of sales of buses and coaches and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce buses for the purpose of transporting people and goods.

Trends In The Global Buses And Coaches Market

The autonomous bus is a key trend gaining the popularity in the buses and coaches market. The number of autonomous bus pilots is growing, and many manufacturers have already confirmed the introduction of autonomous bus deliveries within a few years from 2019. In November 2019, Volvo Buses conducted a live presentation of a 7900 Hybrid City Bus designed for autonomous operation. The vehicle successfully travelled between the parking lot and several workstations, including washing, repair and electrical charging, before parking in the correct spot, with all travelers on board.

Global Buses And Coaches Market Segments:

The global buses and coaches market is further segmented:

By Type: Diesel Buses, Hybrid Buses, Electric Buses, Ethanol Buses

By Application: General, Personal, Recreational, Tourist, Others

By Body Built: Fully Built, Customizable

By Geography: The global bus and coach market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Buses And Coaches Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides buses and coaches global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global buses and coaches market, buses and coaches global market share, buses and coaches global market players, buses and coaches market segments and geographies, buses and coaches market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The buses and coaches market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Buses And Coaches Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Buses And Coaches Market Organizations Covered: Daimler, VDL Bus and Coach, Scania, Volvo, Marcopolo, Eicher Motors Limited, TATA Motors, Ashok Leyland, Solaris Bus and Coach SA, IVECO, Hyundai Motor Company, VanHool, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus, Alexander Dennis, Xiamen King Long United Automotive, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

