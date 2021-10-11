Domestic Couriers Industry Sees An Ideal Solution – The E-Locker System

Domestic Couriers Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Implications And Growth

Domestic Couriers Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The e-locker delivery system is a computerized electronic locker system used for the security of delivering and retrieving or recovering parcels. Each locker station may include a set of individual lockers of various sizes, each with an electronic controlled release operated door latch. Each locker station has an input/output device that is electronically connected to an internal computer. This makes an ideal solution for apartments, dormitories, businesses, and other applications that handle the ongoing delivery of packages and parcels. For instance, Packcity is an automated electronic locker system that securely stores and distributes inbound parcels, informs recipients that a parcel has arrived and allows 24/7 collections. Packcity enables to store and distribute a large volume of incoming parcels. Its easy-to-use interface allows recipients to track parcels and inform them about the arrival of their parcel. Since the emergence of the E-locker delivery system solves the problems of rising parcel deliveries, it is anticipated to be an important trend that drives the domestic courier market.

TBRC’s global domestic couriers market report is segmented by type into ground, express, deferred, by application into business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), consumer-to-consumer (C2C), by end user into BFSI, wholesale and retail trade, construction, manufacturing, others.

The global domestic couriers market size is expected to grow from $36.48 billion in 2020 to $39.86 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $68.48 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%.

Major players covered in the global domestic couriers industry are FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., A-1 Express, SF Express Co. Ltd., UPS Limited, DHL Express, Yunda Holding Co., Ltd., Royal Mail, Japan Post Group, China Post, USPS, Deutsche Post AG, Canada Post Corporation, Eastern Connection (United States), New Zealand Post, Allied Express (Australia), Aramex (United Arab Emirates), TFI International Inc., Shanghai YTO Express (Logistics) Co. Ltd.

Domestic Couriers Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Ground, Express, Deferred), By Application (Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C), Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)), By End User (BFSI, Wholesale And Retail Trade, Construction, Manufacturing), COVID-19 Implications And Growth

