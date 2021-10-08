Utah Cornerback Clark Phillips III Named BOSS Ambassador

Utah Cornerback Clark Phillips III Named BOSS student athlete Ambassador

ESP Education & Leadership Institute is pleased to announce Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III as the first student-athlete ambassador for its BOSS™ program

I am delighted to be partnering with BOSS, whose commitment to success of young men like me, beyond and/or through sport, is so aligned with my own.”” — Clark fully embodies the BOSS™ brand and its values.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATE, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark Phillips Named BOSS Ambassador

ESP Education & Leadership Institute, a Long Beach, CA based 501c3 nonprofit, is pleased to announce Long Beach native and Utah defensive back Clark Phillips III as the first student-athlete ambassador for its cutting-edge BOSS™ (Business Of Student Success) program.

Clark, affectionately referred to as “CP3” and winning are synonymous, and with a bright future on and off the field, Clark fully embodies the BOSS™ brand and its values.

“My family and I have always been in search of programs and opportunities that would benefit me as a student and as an athlete in a way that would take me further than sport. It was a blessing when we came across Mr. Glenn and BOSS, and after being involved in BOSS since 8th grade I can see clearly what success away from ball looks like and how important it is to stay diligent in everything that I do. I am delighted to be partnering with BOSS, whose commitment to success of young men like me, beyond and/or through sport, is so aligned with my own.”

BOSS founder and sport industry pioneer Everett Glenn says, “CP3 is the perfect personification of the BOSS mantra #AllWeDoIsWin. We share a belief that athletes should invest in their personal development same as they do in perfecting their craft, striving to develop “whole”, positioned and prepared to pursue success in any industry or profession. This is the reason we developed BOSS and we are delighted to take the relationship between CP3 and BOSS to the next level.”

Clark will begin appearing on behalf of BOSS across media platforms beginning with the pending release of Safe Encounter, the award-winning mobile app developed by BOSS Coders to win the People’s Choice Award for the 2020 MIT Global Appathon for Good, and the opening of a so-called “8 to 80” Legends Zone on the CSULB campus BOSS calls home.

BOSS™ is a cost and programmatically effective strategy that is creating an equal playing field in education for athletes and their non-athlete peers, especially those from under-resourced communities and schools, through year-round and multi-year engagement and programming.

For more information about BOSS, please visit www.bossprograms.org or contact Everett Glenn at 562.619.8460 or eglenn@bossprograms.org