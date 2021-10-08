The World’s First Augmented Reality Cricket NFT platform”Cricflix NFT’s, launches with a massive opening hours sales
Key Cricket NFT’s launched was sold for a whopping US$ 185,000 during the first 30 mins. Dubai, UAE October 06, 2021DUBAI, UAE, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s first ever Augmented Reality Cricket NFT platform – CricFlix NFTs – got off to a sensational start on October 6. The opening hour sales recorded a stunning USD 185,000 and the sold items included a T-shirt signed by India’s World Cup-winning team of 1983, Muttiah Muralitharan’s last Test match ball and a replica of the 1983 World Cup trophy made of silver and studded with diamonds and rubies.
Overall, KEY Cricket NFTs during the launch was sold for a whopping $ 185,000 during the first 30 minutes in Dubai, UAE on October 06, 2021. Five other exclusive NFT 3D Augmented Reality Objects were also sold to passionate cricket fans. The sales at the end of the auction, during a private launch event with key NFT- investors, who are investing in virtual goods and collectibles, totaled USD 180,000
It was indeed a cracking start to the sale of the collection of Flagship Cricketing NFTs for cricket-based digital collectibles platform CRICFLIX NFTs.
The sold items are historically significant for cricket fans around the globe. And for the winners, there is undoubtedly a close personal connection. Imagine owning a bat signed by India's World-Cup winning team of 1983 or an authentic photograph signed by Garry Sobers, Viv Richards, Brian Lara and Sunil Gavaskar.
Ehsan Moravej won the bid for the replica of the 1983 World Cup trophy made of silver and studded with diamonds and rubies for USD 110,000. Then there was Muralitharan's last Test match ball which went to Daham Arangalla for USD 40,000.
All the items listed are unique and the first of their category in the new digital investment space; Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) - bringing an interesting Augmented & Virtual Reality utility and function with them.
List of Items sold at the auction along with the respective Buyers:
● Item Name: T-Shirt signed by the winning Indian Team of 1983 Cricket World Cup
● Winner Name: Bapi Dash
● Item Price: USD 5,200
● Item Name: Bat signed by the winning Indian Team of 1983 Cricket World Cup
● Winner Name: Abu Sabah
● Item Price: USD 10,000
● Item Name: Bat signed by the Winning West Indies Team of T20 World Cup 2016
● Winner Name: Lalit G. Tilani
● Item Price: USD 15,000
● Item Name: Murali’s Last Test Match Ball
● Winner Name: Daham Arangalla
● Item Price: USD 40,000
● Item Name: 1983 Prudential World Cup Trophy Replica made of pure silver, embedded with diamonds and rubies
● Winner Name: Ehsan Moravej
● Item Price: USD 100,000
● Item Name: Authentic signed photograph of Garry Sobers, Viv Richards, Brian Lara And Sunil Gavaskar
● Winner Name: Lalit G. Tilani
● Item Price: USD 10,000
CricFlix is the brain child of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Mr. Ajay Sethi, who is the ICC official audio global rights holder and Mr. Anwar Hussein, Group CEO of HBK Department of Project partnering with US Augmented Reality in Blockchain Research startup, OGMO leveraging their team’s extensive NFT expertise to help cultivate fan engagement and capture the interest of some 2.5 billion cricket fans around the world.
CricFlix is officially a part of HBK Metaverse project, a visionary initiative by its founders to convert and create digital twins of monumental art and artifacts by capturing them with precision in Augmented and virtual reality and give millions of NFT fans the ability to collect NFT fractions in their various collections and virtual escapes.
Announcing CricFlix NFT’s and its massively successful auction, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Co-Founder and Chairman of CricFlix said, “We are delighted to see the interest and enthusiasm in Cricket NFTs in Augmented Reality. We believe this is a game changer in the NFT Investment space and we are proud to have OGMO Inc & HBK Metaverse on board with us in our collective journey to revolutionize the digital collectibles space.
