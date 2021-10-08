Liquid Packaging Carton Market Regional Growth and Future Development | Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Smurfit Kappa
Liquid packaging carton market is projected to hit $20,747 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.7%. The Key drivers, opportunities & analyses are elucidated in the report.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liquid packaging carton market accounted for revenue of $14,310 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $20,747 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025. The liquid packaging carton market accounted for revenue of $14,310 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $20,747 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.
Food or beverage packaging is a technique used for packaging of edible products to ensure preservation, containment, marketing & information, traceability, convenience, and other functions. Liquid packaging cartons are containers, which enable safe transportation and storage of liquid products, and provide customized packaging based on the marketing requirements of manufacturers. These cartons are preferred by manufacturers due to their benefits such as convenience, maneuverability, recyclability, and eco-friendly attribute. They are specially designed for carrying liquids such as milk & dairy products, packaged water, liquid food products, soft drinks, and juices.
The drivers, restraints, and opportunities are broadly analyzed in the liquid packaging carton market report. Increase in population, change in lifestyle, surge in need for packaged food & beverages, stringent regulatory policies on plastic packaging materials, and rise in number of hypermarkets & food chains drive the market growth. Nonetheless, availability of substitute for liquid packaging cartons and increase in demand for glass packaging restrict the market growth. On the other hand, strengthening product innovation in the liquid packaging offer new opportunities for the growth of the market.
The liquid packaging carton market report evaluates each of the segments and its sub-categories in detail. The market is segmented into carton type, shelf life, end user, and geography. Based on carton type, it is divided into brick liquid carton, shaped liquid carton, and gable top carton. The brick liquid carton segment would dominate the market through 2025. Based on shelf life, the market is bifurcated into long shelf life carton and short shelf life carton. The long shelf life cartons segment would remain in the lead position in terms of revenue as well as grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into liquid dairy products, non-carbonated soft drinks, liquid food, and alcoholic beverages. The liquid dairy products segment garnered 68.9% of the market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant through 2025. Geographically, the market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe would grab the largest market share during the forecast period while Asia-Pacific would attain the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
Industry Key Players
The report also includes an analysis of the leading players operating in the liquid packaging carton market. They include Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., BillerudKorsnäs AB, Tetra Laval International S.A., Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Smurfit Kappa, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited., Liqui-Box, ONEX Corporation, Ferd, and Adam Pack SA.
