RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF THINKZILLA CONSULTING GROUP AT SKYSONG, OCT 22.

Thinkzilla CEO, Dr. Velma Trayham

“We are proud to be a part of Scottsdale’s growing diversity success stories, and we have enjoyed engaging with local businesses to move social equity and cultural diversity forward” — Dr. Velma Trayham, Thinkzilla CEO

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing the value of diversity, equity, and inclusion, Thinkzilla Consulting, a Culturally Brand Engagement Agency, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new Skysong office at the Arizona State University Skysong Innovation Center with a ribbon-cutting on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. Spearheading the recent “United Diversity Business Summit,” Thinkzilla CEO Dr. Velma Trayham received a proclamation from Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega recognizing the team’s work on diversity entrepreneurship and declaring Sept. 15 “United Diversity Business Summit Day.”

“We’re happy to introduce our latest accomplishment to the community and those who helped bring this project to fruition,” said Dr. Velma, CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting Group. With its mission to increase economic impact through cultural diversity, Thinkzilla helps organizations create a positive economic impact. Thinkzilla supports clients interested in addressing inequities and realizing growth through cultural diversity while impacting the local community. According to a Crain’s report, the United States would have generated $2.6 trillion more in economic output in 2019 by closing race and gender gaps and would have realized a $70 trillion economic impact in that year alone if DE&I was made a priority in 1990.

Now celebrating its ninth year in business, Thinkzilla announced its expansion to Arizona earlier this year, choosing Scottsdale in part for its anti-discrimination ordinance and Skysong for its focus on innovation. The new collaborative center will create and develop programs that advance racial equity and provide economic opportunities with a wealth of public and private partnerships.

“We are proud to be a part of Scottsdale’s growing diversity success stories, and we have enjoyed engaging with local businesses to move social equity and cultural diversity forward,” Trayham said. “As the only firm that combines DE&I program management oversight with deep experience and full-service PR and marketing capabilities, we are poised to help more Arizona businesses realize growth through diversity.”

Thinkzilla, with additional offices in Atlanta and Houston, will create new job opportunities with its Skysong expansion. The agency is a proud member of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and the Arizona Black Chamber of commerce.



About ThinkZILLA Consulting Group

ThinkZILLA Consulting helps organizations create a positive economic impact through cultural diversity. Making brands more relevant, ThinkZILLA builds meaningful connections between brands and consumers. For more information on ThinkZILLA or to schedule a DEI Assessment, please visit https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/

# # #