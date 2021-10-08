Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Armored Car Offense: 1300 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Armored Car offense that occurred on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 9:20 am, the suspects approached an armored car security guard, who was carrying US currency, at the listed location. The suspects brandished firearms and took the US currency and property from the security guard. The suspects then fled the scene.

Two of the suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has information regarding this case should call law enforcement at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted through the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District of Columbia. . In partnership with MPD, the FBI Washington Field Office has offered an additional $10,000 bringing the total reward amount to $20,000 for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in this case.