Lawn Mower Market Worth $14,595.3 Million by 2026 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

The electric and robotic lawn mowers have gained popularity, owing to their durability and great working efficiency.

A number of domestic players are expanding their business in North America, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach. This is anticipated to fuel demand for robotic lawn mowers , thereby augmenting the growth of the market. Furthermore, by fuel type, the non-electric lawn mowers are expected to experience rapid surge in demand due to their durability and working efficiency.The global lawn mower market was valued at $9,746.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $14,595.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Moreover, busy lifestyles due to globalization and longer working hours tend to affect the leisure time and household work. Hence, this has encouraged people to find alternative ways to spare more leisure time by reducing or eliminating the time required to do household work, which is expected to boost the demand for household automation for daily chores such as cleaning, lawn mowing, and many more. Thus, leads to the rise in demand for lawn mower market globally.Smartphone penetration throughout the world has increased drastically over the years. Rise in number of smartphones and other mobile devices leads to the development of robotic lawn mower and aids the adoption and growth of lawn mowers. However, the utilization of turfs for sports activities and residential lawns hinders the market growth.Top 10 Leading PlayersAndreas Stihl AG & Co. KGDeere & CompanyHitachi, Ltd.Honda Motor Co., Ltd.Husqvarna GroupMTD ProductsRobert Bosch GmbHStiga S.p.AThe Toro CompanyTextron

Key Market SegmentationBy TypeRide-on MowersPush MowersRobotic MowersBy End-UserResidentialNon-residentialBy Fuel TypeElectronicNon-electronicBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA