Successful Realtor Shares her Struggles with Domestic Violence to Help Other Victims

Just In Time to Have an Impact for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No doubt about it… this story was written about abuse. Her short story was written to share an event that changed her life forever and that event was the catalyst that led to her freedom from an abusive relationship. She authored this book because she wanted to inspire and motivate other victims to know that they can remove themselves from abusive relationships and that they are not suffering alone. She boldly and unequivocally shares her story to encourage women to speak out about domestic violence in hopes that they too will get the help that they need. Grants are awarded to support communities, crisis centers, nonprofit nongovernmental organizations, tribal programs, and legal assistance as well to support services and intervention programs for victims.

This month, the Justice Department has joined victim service professionals, advocates, and communities across the country in observance of October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Office on Violence Against Women has invested more than $476 million in grants to organizations that serve victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

As per a Press Release submitted by the Department of Justice, Office of Public Affairs out just a couple of days ago, ”the funding supports projects that meaningfully address the needs of underserved and marginalized survivors, improve access to justice, enhance survivor safety, hold accountable those who have caused harm, and provide training and technical assistance to an array of professionals and systems working to address sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking in every state and territory, as well as dozens of tribal communities.” President Joseph R. Biden is the original author of the Violence Against Women Act. In his proclamation, his Fiscal Year 2022 budget proposed $1 billion for grant programs that shall be administered by the Office on Violence against women.

Dominique N. Puryear is the author of "Ending the Pain". You can find this book on Amazon. With the support of services written about in this article, the author has been able to thrive and is doing very well as an accomplished realtor. Her life has been changed as a result. She urges any one in an abusive relationship to reach out to organizations and entities like the ones mentioned here.

What is Domestic Violence?