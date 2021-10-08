Briscoe Manor, One of Houston’s Premiere Event and Wedding Venues, to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Being able to define our date of sale, work with the best in the business, and gain extensive reach to the world’s most high-net-worth buyers via Concierge’s platform allows me to be in control.” — Seller, Jorden Mahler

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A premiere opportunity to own a piece of Texas history, this 47.5-acre estate offering mature pecan and oak trees and a beautiful lake setting, has been in the Briscoe family since 1835, and will auction in November via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Rick Doak of Republic Ranches. Currently listed for $13.5M, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held November 12–17 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“To say I’m looking forward to yet another Texas auction with Concierge would be an understatement,” stated Rick Doak, with Republic Ranches LLC. “Their world-class database and our combined expertise in both the local arena and luxury auction sector will yet again deliver a field of buyers for a one-of-a-kind estate. We’ve done it before, and we’ll do it again.”

Since 2006, the property has been home to the elegant and unparalleled Briscoe Manor, one of the Houston area’s premiere wedding and event venues. Past the limestone entrance and private tree-lined drive sits the limestone Briscoe Chapel, lush courtyard, and a refined Grand Ballroom, all providing an ideal backdrop for any event. Interior spaces feature a rustic yet elegant aesthetic that evokes the natural setting, including soaring wood ceilings, chandeliers, stone walls, and french doors. The property is well suited for the next owners to continue the thriving wedding and event business, or to further develop the extensive grounds as a church, private school, distillery, brewery, corporate headquarters, music venue, or a multitude of other options.

“Having been in our family for over 186 years, deciding to sell our incredible property was not an easy choice, but one we are confident in because we’re working with both Concierge Auctions and top agent Rick Doak,” said seller, Jorden Mahler, “Being able to define our date of sale, work with the best in the business, and gain extensive reach to the world’s most high-net-worth buyers via Concierge’s platform allows me to be in control.”

Additional amenities include a barn venue fitting for rehearsal dinners, private parties, or corporate meetings; kitchen with a custom barbecue smokehouse, refrigerator, and freezer; fountains in the lake; separate bar area; “groom’s lounge” and “bridal suite”; four barn structures for storage, including two with single-studio apartments, totalling over 10,300 total square feet; two water wells, including one that is TCEQ approved for public use; 150-kilowatt propane-fired generator; fire sprinkler system and pump house; and a paved parking lot for 170+ vehicles.

Nestled in the heart of growing and exclusive West Houston, Briscoe Manor is only 30 minutes from downtown. Located north of Richmond, the property is surrounded by affluent Fulshear and Katy developments such as the master-planned communities of Cinco Ranch and Cross Creek Ranch.

With access to two major airports, a regional airport, and only a 2.5-hour drive from Austin and 3.5 hours from San Antonio, Briscoe Manor offers unparalleled investment opportunities. As the West Houston area continues to be one of the fastest-growing areas in the state of Texas, Briscoe Manor has an ideal location for a thriving business in the gorgeous natural setting.

Briscoe Manor is available for showings every Tuesday-Friday from 1–4PM and by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states and 30 countries/territories. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.