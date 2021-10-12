New Research Shows CureMetrix AI More Accurately Flags Anomalies in Mammograms and Improves Turnaround Time

CureMetrix AI for Radiologists Supporting Women's Health

Two-year clinical experience of a mammography practice published in the Journal of the American College of Radiology

After over two years of using CureMetrix AI, the physicians in this practice benefited from having fewer, but more meaningful flags to evaluate in a pre-sorted screening mammogram worklist”
— Marie Tartar, MD
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New research finds that artificial intelligence (AI) by CureMetrix, Inc., a global healthcare technology company that develops AI-driven software for radiology, can greatly improve turnaround time for mammogram results and more accurately flag anomalies in a mammogram. The Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR) has published a case study documenting the two-year, in-practice clinical experience of an imaging center that highlights the benefits of integrating AI-based computer-aided detection (CAD) software for mammography into a radiology practice.

Physician shortages, delays in obtaining data and prior studies, and even patient backlogs can all contribute to delayed mammogram results. “Helping radiologists do their best work, our AI solutions streamline workflow while providing faster, more accurate results for their mammogram patients,” said Navid Alipour, chief executive officer of CureMetrix. “CureMetrix AI not only improves the clinical experience, it spares patients the anxiety of longer waits for results and unnecessary recalls.”

Key Results and Conclusions

In June 2019, an outpatient imaging facility in Southern California implemented CureMetrix AI-based software for mammography in its cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. CureMetrix AI-based CAD was run alongside traditional CAD, so radiologists could see the results in a real-time, head-to-head comparison.

After two years following implementation, radiologists at this practice found that using CureMetrix AI delivered:

● A 71 percent reduction in flags over non-AI CAD, regardless of the patient’s breast density;
● Average turnaround times for callback reports that were nearly three times faster, expediting workups and giving patients quicker, more accurate results of their mammograms;
● Greater ease for radiologists in reviewing a filtered worklist preference (cmTriage) and an AI-CAD marked mammogram (cmAssist) over older, traditional CAD applications.

“After over two years of using CureMetrix AI, the physicians in this practice benefited from having fewer, but more meaningful flags to evaluate in a pre-sorted screening mammogram worklist,” said radiologist Dr. Marie Tartar, author of the study. “We are proud to publish these results in JACR, which we hope will inform more radiologists about the many possibilities of integrating AI CAD and mammography triage into their daily operations.”

CureMetrix cmTriage™ is the first FDA-cleared AI-based triage solution for mammography in the U.S. This workflow optimization tool enables a radiologist to sort and prioritize their mammogram worklist, flagging suspicious cases. Previous research has shown that cmTriage can help radiologists read mammograms up to 30 percent faster, streamlining their workflow.

CureMetrix cmAssist® is an AI-based diagnostic solution that helps radiologists identify, mark and score regions of interest in mammograms, finding potential breast cancers earlier. In retrospective clinical studies, cmAssist has demonstrated the ability to spot breast cancer up to six years before its initial first detection. Other studies have shown that cmAssist helps radiologists improve their cancer detection rate by an average of 27 percent, without an increase in recalls, and reduce false positives an average of 69 percent over traditional, non-AI CAD software.

To access the full case study, “Artificial Intelligence Support for Mammography: In-Practice Clinical Experience” visit JACR
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacr.2021.09.016

To review other published studies related CureMetrix AI solutions for mammography, please visit: https://curemetrix.com/publications/


About CureMetrix
CureMetrix is a global leader in Artificial Intelligence for medical imaging, committed to advancing technology that improves disease detection and cancer survival rates across the globe. Its mission is to help save lives and support improved clinical and financial outcomes, delivering technology that radiologists, healthcare systems, and patients can rely on with confidence. www.CureMetrix.com

Empowering Radiologists for Better Outcomes in Women’s Health

