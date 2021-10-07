How to avoid common hunting violations

It happens every fall. Hunters unwittingly violate game laws because they are unaware of a rule or they don’t understand the reason for the law.

Idaho’s seasons and rules are put into place for biological or safety reasons. There are always those who will deliberately flout game laws, putting others in danger or taking more than their fair share. However, Fish and Game realizes that most hunters are trying to do the right thing.

So, Idaho Fish and Game has taken the top five most common hunting violations and made short videos explaining the reason for each the rule and the actions necessary to stay in compliance. Happy hunting!