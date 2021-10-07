Harm Reduction Centers (216-RICR-40-10-26)

Purpose and Reason :

In accordance with R.I. Gen. Laws 42-35-2.5, advance notice is hereby given that the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) proposes the adoption of rules and regulations for Harm Reduction Centers (216-RICR-40-10-25). RIDOH is proposing rulemaking to provide requirements for licensure, organization and management, management of clinical services, environmental management, physical plant and equipment, and practices and procedures for harm reduction centers.

A community review of the regulation will be held on:

Monday, October 18th, 2021 at 11:00AM

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/96647264104?pwd=QkJBWXpjZEk4OGo2aEhDRVVWUmpZdz09

Meeting ID: 966 4726 4104

Passcode: Meet

Dial In: (646) 558-8656

Members of the public are welcome to attend and provide comments and time will be allotted during the meeting to hear concerns and answer questions pertaining to Harm Reduction Centers.