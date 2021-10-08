guardClean Spray offers clear braces wearers a convenient, chemical-free solution to better hygiene and overall health
Removable dental appliances can be a breeding ground for life threatening bacteria and with millions of people using clear braces, better hygiene is critical.AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA , USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the skyrocketing growth of the clear aligners market, valued and USD 2.6 billion in 2020 and expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3% from 2021 to 2028, and over 10 million wearers of clear aligners, Grow Green Industries, Inc., is proud to offer their oral health breakthrough: guardClean™ Mouthguard, Aligner and Retainer Cleaning Spray as an important step when it comes to clear aligner and removable dental appliance hygiene.
Now more than ever, oral hygiene is critical to overall health and according to a study published by the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD), dental appliances can be a breeding ground for life threatening bacteria, yeast and mold.
When Grow Green CEO and Founder, Mareya Ibrahim, co-inventor of the award-winning eatCleaner® line of products found herself searching for a safe, effective aligner cleanser, she was presented with a choice between messy denture tablet soaks, mystery ingredients, or expensive specialty cleaners.
“It didn’t make sense to use an overnight denture cleaner on my aligners, and I was at a loss finding a clean-label product that was convenient, affordable and portable. I decided to create my own out of sheer necessity,” commented Ibrahim. “I found out an average of 100 billion bacteria can be harbored in the mouth, and most people don’t clean their mouth guards, which can lead to staph and strep infections, asthma and other life threatening conditions.” Startled by her findings, she partnered with her dentist to validate her concept.
“We have been using guardClean in our dental office for months to clean our patient’s removable appliances and are thrilled with the results,” says Dr. Chitra Tiruveedula of Advanced Dental in Aliso Viejo, California. “It works amazingly well! We are also very excited to now offer guardClean to our mouthguard, aligner and retainer clients to use at home. They are relieved to have an effective, all-natural, well-priced, safe option. My patients have been very happy since they started using guardclean. In the office, we also use it in conjunction with our Ultrasonic cleaner, which gives great added benefit and is more effective than our prior cleaning product.”
Additionally, oral health has a direct connection to a person's ability to fight SARS-COV-2 virus. According to a new international study published in the Journal of Clinical Peridontology, infected and inflamed gums may result in higher rates of complications and more fatal outcomes for individuals diagnosed with the SARS-COV-2 virus. Researchers discovered that COVID-19 patients with gum disease were 3.5 times more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit, 4.5 times more likely to need a ventilator, and 8.8 times more likely to die when comparing to those without gum disease.
While most oral cleansers fail to disclose their full ingredient list, or are intended for overnight use on dentures, guardClean is:
• All-natural and safe – formulated specifically for removable dental appliances, guardClean uses a synergistic blend of all-natural ingredients to effectively cleanse while leaving behind nothing but the refreshing taste of organic peppermint essential oil.
• Fast and effective – guardClean is the ultimate life hack for better oral hygiene and overall health, gently powering away tartar, stains and buildup in just two minutes. Simply mist, brush, rinse, and kiss harmful bacteria and residue goodbye.
• Convenient – unlike messy soaks, guardClean can be used on the go, carried in a computer bag or purse and is TSA-compliant for air travel.
• Versatile - Fast cleaning action at home and on the go for invisible braes, mouth guards, night guards, removable retainers, CPAP and sleep apnea devices - even toothbrushes
guardClean uses patented technology without adding sugar, artificial ingredients, chemicals, alcohol or peroxide and is available on Amazon or to wholesale customers direct from Grow Green Industries, Inc.
For more information, contact Grow Green Industries, Inc., the makers of guardClean, at info@eatcleaner.com or 888-284-2435/
