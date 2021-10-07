Courts can’t use remote tech to deny physical access

(Subscription required) Courts cannot use virtual access to courtrooms as a reason to deny physical access to the courthouse under a law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed this week. The law will also require courts to provide "a public audio stream or telephonic" access when physical access is not possible to what would otherwise be an open proceeding.
